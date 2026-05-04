Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship Featured on CBS News Sunday Morning

"Horse Power" Segment Reported by Lesley Stahl Highlights Equine-Assisted Services

https://www.cbsnews.com/video/horsepower-how-horses-are-therapeutic/

BEDFORD CORNERS, N.Y., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship 501(c)(3) nonprofit was featured on CBS News Sunday Morning in a segment titled Horse Power, reported by Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, which aired on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

The segment highlighted Endeavor, an innovative farm providing equine-assisted services in which interaction with horses supports and improves the mental and physical health of humans.

Emily Bushnell, executive director of Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship and Lesly Stahl, CBS

Filmed in Bedford Corners, New York, the feature captured the breadth of the organization's work serving children and adults with disabilities, veterans and active-duty military/first responders, incarcerated women, school groups, and marginalized communities through therapeutic horsemanship, equine-assisted mental health services, and equine assisted learning programs.

During filming, Lesley Stahl spent time with Endeavor's community - observing therapeutic riding sessions with children and young adults, speaking with veterans participating in Equine-Assisted mental health programming, and traveling with staff to Bedford Hills Correctional Facility to experience the organization's programs for incarcerated individuals.

Throughout the visit, the Sunday Morning team met participants, families, volunteers, instructors, and staff to understand how equine-assisted services foster confidence, connection, emotional regulation, and essential life skills.

"We are incredibly proud to share the stories of our participants, veterans, volunteers, and staff with a national audience," said Emily Bushnell, Executive Director of Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship. "This feature highlighted the powerful impact horses can have in helping people build confidence, resilience, and meaningful connection."

The segment showcased therapeutic riding lessons in the arena, conversations with families about the impact of services, and the ways Endeavor supports veterans navigating post-service challenges. At Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, the feature also explored how working with horses fosters responsibility, empathy, job readiness, and personal growth.

"Our work demonstrates that healing and growth can happen in powerful ways when people partner with horses," Bushnell added. "We are honored to share the mission and impact of Endeavor with viewers across the country."

"Having spent much of my career in broadcasting, I've always believed in the power of storytelling—of shining a light on moments that move and connect us. At Endeavor we see powerful stories of incredible connection and transformation everyday. I feel so fortunate to be part of a community that makes it all possible and grateful that a wider audience will see the inspiring work that happens here." - Michelle St. John, Endeavor Board President

About Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship

Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Bedford Corners, New York, that has been changing lives through the transformative power of horses since 2014. Endeavor is a warm, inclusive community where children and adults discover strength, confidence, and connection.

Founded by a team of highly experienced and credentialed professionals, Endeavor provides Equine-Assisted Services to individuals across a broad spectrum — including those living with disabilities, veterans and active-duty military/first responders, incarcerated women, school groups, and marginalized communities. Each program is thoughtfully designed and highly customized, ensuring participants are met where they are and supported in reaching their fullest potential.

Endeavor is the only therapeutic horsemanship center in the United States that is both a PATH International Premier Accredited Center and an Eagala Designated Military Services Provider - a distinction that reflects the highest standards in safety, professionalism, and care.

At the heart of Endeavor are its 15 extraordinary horses, alongside a highly skilled team and dedicated volunteers. Together, they help participants build strength, confidence, and connection in ways that traditional approaches often cannot. Endeavor enriches over 600 lives each year—fostering resilience, empowering individuals, and building meaningful connections, one relationship at a time. For more information, visit www.endeavorth.org

SOURCE Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship