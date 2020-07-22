Endeavors Provides Emergency Shelter Support During COVID-19

Since 2012, Endeavors has deployed emergency services and support to families and children in emergencies and shelters due to catastrophic events or evacuations. By maintaining a ready reserve workforce of 1,600 trained personnel throughout the United States, Endeavors can rapidly deploy where needed to support three different operations: Natural Disaster Emergency Response and Evacuee Support; Crisis Emergency Response; and Pandemic Emergency Response (COVID-19 Emergency Shelters). Endeavors can provide up to 150 staff within 48 hours and a 500-person team within 72 hours upon activation, 365 days a year, in the event of a disaster or crisis.

Jon Allman, President & CEO at Endeavors, said, "Endeavors has a proven core competency to respond quickly and simultaneously to multiple locations. We are proud to do our part by providing reliable, efficient, and compassionate care when a crisis arises."

Services include residential supervision, crisis, and clinical case management, logistical and supply inventory management, facilities management, and transport services. Proficiencies include crisis intervention, bilingual skills, first aid and CPR, national incident management system.

Chip Fulghum, Chief Operating Officer at Endeavors, said, "Our services can rapidly deploy humanitarian operations to the country's most vulnerable populations. Our personnel are specialized in emergency shelter operations, and we have seen an uptick in this specific need since the COVID-19 crisis began. We're a resource ready to deploy for communities in need."

Currently, Endeavors provides emergency shelter staffing in support of the ongoing services at the Kay Baily Hutchinson Convention Center for the homeless population. The deployment came with the need for social distancing as a result of the Novel Coronavirus in the City and County of Dallas, Texas. Our Shelter Monitors help with daily intake, food distribution, hyper-sanitation, resource distribution, and residence monitoring. Endeavors' efforts are to ensure the homeless population has a place to stay, are protected, and cared for during the COVID-19 health crisis.

In El Paso, we provide a Shelter Unit Lead, Shelter Monitors, Shelter Custodial / Hyper-Sanitization, and Shelter Intake Coordinators (HMIS Data Entry Specialists) to help support the ongoing services at the Welcome Center & Delta Haven Center. The Center provides temporary emergency shelter to persons experiencing homelessness during a COVID-19 health crisis. Endeavors staff is trained to adhere to the Local Health Department's guidance, which includes initial screening, monitoring of symptoms, and isolation measures. Shelter staff provide essential support services to residents and help prevent at-risk families or individuals from becoming homeless by providing case management and referrals.

In San Antonio, Endeavors is providing Intervention Specialists and Youth Care Specialists for ongoing services to licensed state residential foster care facilities caring for children from 0-18 years old. Endeavors' Specialists provide direct care supervision of residents to ensure a safe, trauma-focused place for children who were removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect, or abandonment. The children may have potentially been discharged from a psychiatric hospital, released from juvenile detention, have emotional disorders, or challenging behaviors. Specialists' go through an intense two-week long training that covers: State Licensed Minimum Standards Regulations, Trauma-Informed Care Methods, and Trust-Based Relational Intervention.

Endeavors is also providing The Salvation Army of North Texas with Shelter Monitors and Shelter Support Staff for homeless residents' ongoing services. The goal is to ensure quality staff is available to help deliver proper surroundings, where homeless individuals receive meals, counseling, and assistance in finding employment. Shelter Monitors help provide case aid, assist residents with daily living essentials and monitoring.

"Our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of North Texans in need during this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic by providing essential resources to help them get back on their feet," said Major Todd Hawks, area commander of The Salvation Army of North Texas. "Thanks to community partners, like Endeavors, we are able to continue serving our vulnerable neighbors as record unemployment rates and lost wages continue to rise across the region."

In addition, Endeavors has entered into an agreement with Harris County to provide shelter support at a hotel for individuals seeking a quarantine location should the need arise.

"As the number of reported cases continues to grow, COVID-19 is expected to spread exponentially in the coming weeks," said David Hernandez, Senior Director of Emergency Services at Endeavors. "We've seen how this can overwhelm other providers, and Endeavors is a resource available when shelters need additional assistance."

To learn more about how Endeavors can rapidly deploy to help your community stay safe during COVID-19, contact us at [email protected] .

ABOUT ENDEAVORS

Endeavors, a San Antonio based nonprofit, is a longstanding national nonprofit agency that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters or emergencies. Endeavors serves vulnerable people in crisis through personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org .

Media Contact

Shannon Gowen, Chief Marketing Officer, Endeavors

210-431-6466 | [email protected]

SOURCE Endeavors

Related Links

http://www.endeavors.org

