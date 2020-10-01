Endeavors Unlimited Recognized for Exemplary Disability Hiring and Employment Practices

"Endeavors is dedicated to employing individuals with disabilities and our culture thrives when all employees can contribute in meaningful ways," said Jon Allman, Endeavors President and CEO. "We are committed to investing and developing our teams to ensure diversity and inclusion is understood in the workplace. Endeavors Unlimited is a WorkQuest and Source America affiliate and an Endeavors company.

"We're proud to be included on this list," said Danny Hernandez, Endeavors Chief Human Resources Officer. "Endeavors' commitment to Diversity and Inclusion means helping our employees and clients – many of whom have disabilities and chronic mental health issues – to achieve well-being in every aspect of their life. When we empower individuals with disabilities, we can better contribute to the communities we serve."

"America's success in the world depends on how well we inspire and put to use the talents and energies of every person in this country," said NOD Chairman Governor Tom Ridge. "It was the vision of President George H.W. Bush, who signed the ADA into law, that no ability is to be wasted and that everyone has a full and equal chance to play a part in our national progress. We at NOD remain committed to seeing that vision fulfilled by working closely with corporate America to help them achieve their disability inclusion goals. These 68 organizations certainly have stepped up and are doing just that, and we applaud their leadership and thank them for their commitment to hiring people with disabilities."

"We are so proud of our employees who work so hard each day. They provide a tremendous service to the clients they serve especially during this time of COVID-19," said Chip Fulghum, Endeavors Chief Operating Officer. "Our custodial workers are on the front lines of the pandemic keeping office space clean and safe for those who need to be in the workplace."

Endeavors Unlimited is a part of the Endeavors continuum that provides housing, case management, life skills training and supportive employment opportunities for adults with disabilities so that they can achieve a life full of stability, successes and self-sufficiency. Endeavors Unlimited is uniquely capable of providing two-fold premier services: supportive training and employment opportunities for disabled employees and commercial services for business and government entities.

The NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal is awarded based on data provided by companies in response to the NOD Disability Employment Tracker™, a free and confidential assessment that benchmarks companies' disability inclusion programs in the following areas:

Climate & Culture

People Practices

Talent Sourcing

Workplace & Technology

Strategy & Metrics

While the Tracker is confidential, organizations may opt to be considered for the NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal. Responses are scored, taking into account both disability employment practices and performance. Scoring prioritizes practices that are associated with increased disability employment outcomes over time, and companies receive additional points based on the percentage of people with disabilities in their workforce.

The full list of 2020 NOD Leading Disability Employers can be found at nod.org/seal. To be considered for the 2021 NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal, companies must complete the Disability Employment Tracker during the qualifying window. Sign up to be notified when the 2021 Disability Employment Tracker opens this October.

About Endeavors

Endeavors, a San Antonio based nonprofit, is a longstanding national nonprofit agency that provides various programs and services supporting children, families, Veterans, and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies. Endeavors has served vulnerable people in need since 1969 through personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org.

About National Organization on Disability (NOD)

The National Organization on Disability (NOD) is a private, non-profit organization that seeks to increase employment opportunities for the 80-percent of working age Americans with disabilities who are not employed. To achieve this goal, NOD offers a suite of employment solutions, tailored to meet leading companies' workforce needs. NOD has helped some of the world's most recognized brands be more competitive in today's global economy by building or enriching their disability inclusion programs. For more information about NOD and how its professional services, Corporate Leadership Council and Disability Employment Tracker can help your business, visit www.NOD.org.

