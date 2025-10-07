Endeavour and CoPilot Global Logistics Partner to Acquire Mallory Alexander; Plan Global Platform Build with Mallory Alexander as Foundational Operating Company

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Logistics industry veterans Rich Bolte, Paul Svindland, and Carmen Gerace ("CoPilot Global Logistics Holdings, LLC" or "CoPilot"), in partnership with Endeavour, are pleased to announce the acquisition of Mallory Alexander ("Mallory" or the "Company"). Mallory has a strong legacy, built over 100 years as a trusted logistics and supply chain provider, and will be the foundational operating company for a long‑term plan to build a scaled global logistics platform. CoPilot and Endeavour will work with Mallory's leadership to accelerate organic growth and pursue a disciplined program of strategic investments.

"Mallory Alexander's people, culture, and operating reputation made it the right place to begin building a broader logistics platform," said Rich Bolte, Chairman of Mallory Alexander and Co-Owner of CoPilot. "We are honored and excited to advance the legacy that the Mallory family and the Company's employees have built over multiple generations. Our approach is to invest for the long term — strengthening Mallory's operations, technology, and team while selectively acquiring like‑minded operators that expand service capabilities and geographic reach. We will preserve each company's operating strengths and local leadership as we scale. Integrating administrative functions and building a unified, customer‑focused culture will be a priority and a competitive advantage."

Key Facts

Ownership structure: Endeavour and CoPilot completed a majority investment in Mallory Alexander, with members of the Mallory family retaining an ownership share. As part of the transaction, Rich Bolte and Paul Svindland joined the Company as Chairman and CEO, respectively.

Operational continuity: Mallory Alexander will continue to operate under its existing management, brand, and customer‑facing teams. Endeavour and CoPilot are financial partners with significant experience in the logistics space — the transaction is not a merger with a competing third‑party logistics operator. The transition to the new ownership structure will be managed to avoid disruption to customers, suppliers, or government partners.

Platform strategy: Mallory will be the cornerstone operating company as CoPilot and Endeavour pursue a combination of organic investment and targeted acquisitions to build a global logistics platform. Acquisitions will be selected for cultural and operational fit and will focus on preserving local leadership, deploying best practices, and adopting shared systems where appropriate.

Strategic investments: Initial priorities include investments in visibility systems, workforce training, safety programs, and process improvements that strengthen service reliability and frontline capabilities.

Employee & customer commitment: The partnership is designed to enhance resources available to employees and customers. Local management teams will continue to lead day‑to‑day operations and will communicate site‑level plans directly with employees and customers.

Leadership perspectives

"Partnering with CoPilot and Endeavour gives us the capital and governance support we need to invest in our people and expand our capabilities," said Carmen Gerace, President of Mallory Alexander. "This structure preserves Mallory's leadership and culture while providing new resources to support our teams and customers."

"Today's partnership gives Mallory the resources to accelerate investments our teams have needed, in technology and training," says Paul Svindland, CEO of Mallory Alexander, "while preserving the customer-first service our clients rely on. We're excited to scale thoughtfully and deliver stronger, more reliable solutions for customers around the world."

"Mallory is the foundational platform, and the first of several investments we plan to make in the logistics sector," said Rich Bolte, Chairman. "We will grow thoughtfully — combining Mallory's operating excellence with CoPilot and Endeavour's capital and governance to create a global network of best‑in‑class logistics companies."

CoPilot and Endeavour were advised by Republic Partners in the transaction.

About Mallory Alexander

Mallory Alexander is a full‑service logistics provider with deep expertise in freight forwarding, warehousing and distribution, customs brokerage, and specialized white‑glove and project cargo services. For more than 100 years, Mallory Alexander has delivered high‑touch logistics solutions for time‑sensitive and high‑value shipments. Learn more at: www.mallorygroup.com.

About CoPilot Global Logistics

CoPilot, founded by Rich Bolte, Paul Svindland, and Carmen Gerace, is a strategic holding partner focused on building a global logistics platform through patient capital, operational support, and disciplined acquisitions. CoPilot partners with experienced operators to scale capabilities while preserving the strengths and customer focus of each business. Learn more at: www.copilotgloballogistics.com .

About Endeavour

Endeavour was founded in 1991 to be a patient source of capital and long-term partner to leading private businesses and management teams. Today, Endeavour is investing its eighth fund and has offices in Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, and Denver. Endeavour has a long track record of partnering with founders, family owners and executives in the transportation and logistics sector with Mallory Alexander marking its 10th T&L platform investment. The firm acts as partners and stewards, to help companies and their owners realize their potential, while preserving legacy and culture. Learn more at: www.endeavour.com.

