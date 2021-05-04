Endeavour Announces Strategic Partnerships with US Space Force and US Army Accelerators

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavour, a leading DoD Trusted Capital Provider for Accounts Receivable Funding for National Security and Space government contractors is extremely pleased to announce the launch of collaborative efforts with The Catalyst Accelerator and FedTech, the early-stage accelerators of the United States Space Force and Army, respectively.

In addition to serving as a mentor resource regarding working capital, cash flow, and financing options to Catalyst and FedTech cohorts, Endeavour is proud to offer past, present, and future cohort members access to a custom Accounts Receivable Funding facility deemed "Escape Velocity". Designed for innovative early-stage and growing technology companies, Escape Velocity was developed to further support the Department of Defense and the US Warfighter.

Companies that choose to take advantage of the Escape Velocity program will enjoy immediate underwriting approval, the "most favored nation" pricing, and the highest advance rates in the market – thereby maximizing their ability to advance cash flow from their government contract-related invoices, and increasing their ability to execute on critical National Security contracts and programs.

"We are thrilled to be working with the teams at Catalyst and FedTech. They have taken on a critical National Security challenge that will pay dividends to our Country for decades, and we are honored to be welcomed in as part of their solutions for their innovative cohort companies," said Endeavour Co-Founder James Parker.

"Receivables Funding is uniquely well positioned as a strategic tool for growing or early stage companies," commented co-Founder Chris Lay. "Bypassing the standard expectations on business history, collateral base, revenue growth, or personal guarantees, our Receivable Funding provides working capital today with no ongoing obligation, allowing entrepreneurs and operators to focus on the execution of their critical, highly technical, and unique missions."

About Endeavour

Founded in 2019, Endeavour is a financial services platform supporting US Federal Government contractors. As an official Department of Defense Trusted Capital Provider, Endeavour offers cash funding for unpaid invoices up to $10,000,000. The company can help companies improve their working capital position to help finance growth strategies and manage operating expenses.

Additionally, Endeavour contributes 50% of net profits to Mission Oriented charitable causes that are committed to Veterans' causes and Warfighter support.

SOURCE Endeavour

