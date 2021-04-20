Endeavour Approved as a Department of Defense Trusted Capital Provider

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavour, a leading Accounts Receivable Funding firm for National Security and Space government contractors, is extremely pleased to announce their acceptance as a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Trusted Capital Provider.

Over the course of the past year, the DoD has developed the Trusted Capital initiative, a program designed to foster investment in critical technology companies by cleared and vetted investors. In December 2020, DoD announced the Trusted Capital initiative and noted that applicants to the Trusted Capital program will be reviewed for national security risks, including for connections to China and 36 other "Countries of Special Concern" and described as "countries that may present a risk to national security if associated with a capability or capital provider in the Trusted Capital Marketplace program, especially regarding intellectual property and supply chains."

DoD has explained that the purpose of the Trusted Capital program is to reduce the risk of critical and advanced technology being acquired by adversaries, while fostering innovation among companies in need of investment. As an example of the risk the program seeks to address, a Congressional Research Service In Focus report, published in November 2020, explained that China is advancing its national economic security interests by "obtain[ing] foreign technology through partnerships in open technology and basic research."

"We are thrilled and honored to be sitting at a nexus of economic and national security in the U.S. Our team views this opportunity as a challenge and responsibility to serve as a unique financial resource that small businesses can leverage in order to maximize the United States' competitive advantage and further ensure robust, secure and disruptive National Security capabilities," said Endeavour Co-Founder Chris Lay. "Many small and mid-sized companies are vulnerable to the temptation of adversarial capital. So we, as a country, need to make sure companies can focus on execution without worrying about their day-to-day cash flow, or being concerned about losing their intellectual property, the foundation of so many critical technologies," added Co-Founder James Parker.

In addition to becoming a DoD Trusted Capital Provider, Endeavour also recently established key strategic partnerships with the U.S. Air Force Research Labs, U.S. Army and U.S. Space Force Accelerator programs

About Endeavour

Founded in 2019, Endeavour is a financial services platform supporting US Federal Government contractors. As an official Department of Defense Trusted Capital Provider, Endeavour offers cash funding for unpaid invoices up to $10,000,000. The company can help companies improve their working capital position to help finance growth strategies and manage operating expenses.

Additionally, Endeavour contributes 50% of net profits to Mission Oriented charitable causes that are committed to Veterans' causes and Warfighter support.

For more information, please contact:

James Parker

Co-Founder

(e): [email protected]

Chris Lay

Co-Founder

(e): [email protected]

(p): 562.548.4399

www.endeavourar.com

SOURCE Endeavour

Related Links

https://www.endeavourcap.com

