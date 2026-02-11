Endeavour Launches TurboCell: The First Power Platform Purpose-Built for the AI Era

TurboCell accelerates time-to-power for AI cloud providers while delivering the modular flexibility to dynamically scale with evolving AI workloads.

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exponential AI growth is outpacing utility expansion and available generation capacity, creating a growing gap that limits where AI infrastructure can be built and how quickly it can be powered. Endeavour today announced TurboCell , a rapidly deployable, scalable power system that accelerates time-to-compute while maximizing long-term infrastructure value. TurboCell is built for the AI era, enabling operators to deploy faster, support volatile AI workloads, and transition from gigawatt-scale bridging to long-term backup as needs evolve.

TurboCell delivers immediate, gigawatt-scale prime power that seamlessly transitions to backup after grid connection, eliminating stranded assets and maximizing long-term value. Built for the AI era, the system actively smooths volatile AI loads to protect critical equipment and stabilize the grid.

"With AI clusters scaling from tens of megawatts to gigawatt levels, we are seeing firsthand how the grid and legacy power systems are pushed to their limits," says TurboCell Chief Executive Officer, Chris Ellis. "TurboCell is our answer: A rapidly deployable high-speed generator and hybrid battery system that delivers gigawatt-scale power with the real time stabilization needed to absorb large AI power swings."

The rise of large-scale AI training has fundamentally changed how data centers consume power. Thousands of GPUs operating in lockstep drive abrupt transitions between idle and peak load, producing megawatt-scale power swings. These rapid load changes create electrical transients, voltage sags and swells, and frequency excursions that stress equipment and trigger failures. TurboCell addresses this challenge by actively stabilizing volatile AI loads at the source. Its Hybrid DC architecture prevents damaging electrical disturbances from propagating into GPU power delivery systems, onsite generation equipment, or the utility grid. The result is improved reliability, enhanced performance, and guaranteed power quality—even during the most intensive AI workloads.

TurboCell's modular architecture and resilient supply chain enable on-demand scaling that aligns capital investment with actual demand. The system's design and streamlined oneline allow cloud providers to reallocate power after deployment, ensuring infrastructure adapts to new AI requirements without costly upgrades or wasted capacity.

While legacy power systems are often compromised by large failure domains and complex architectures, TurboCell takes a fundamentally different approach. By utilizing standardized modular units with minimal moving parts, the system provides inherent redundancy and superior fault isolation. According to data center reliability expert Steve Fairfax, "When deployed in appropriate configurations, the inherent availability of power from arrays of TurboCell engines exceeds 99.999%."

Additionally, TurboCell simplifies long-term utility planning by avoiding constraints on permanent power designs. Unlike conventional solutions that become stranded assets after grid connection, TurboCell transitions seamlessly from primary power to long-term backup. This multifunction capability maximizes asset utilization and improves ROI throughout the AI infrastructure lifecycle.

TurboCell's ultra-low emissions streamline data center project permitting, enabling clean on-site generation and maximizing power while maintaining air quality standards. Built to meet the most stringent regulatory frameworks, the system dramatically reduces emissions relative to conventional solutions:

94% lower emissions than diesel generators 1

86% lower emissions than natural gas turbines without aftertreatment.1

It offers the flexibility to run on natural gas, diesel, and hydrogen, providing a pathway to carbon-neutral power.

This innovation is critical at a time when access to power is emerging as a major bottleneck to AI innovation. With U.S. data center demand for power expected to more than double by 2030, TurboCell provides a purpose-built AI power solution designed to fill the growing utility gap.

TurboCell includes a standard 2-year warranty with a 5-year option and 24/7 support. It delivers non-disruptive maintenance and a minimum of 80,000-hour product life. TurboCell is currently ramping U.S. manufacturing capacity to multi-gigawatt scale and will begin shipping in 2026 with orders open now for 2027 delivery.

TurboCell is available exclusively through Edged Infrastructure. For sales inquiries, please visit www.edgedinfrastructure.com

About TurboCell

TurboCell is the first power platform engineered specifically for the AI era. Rapidly deployable and scalable, TurboCell overcomes grid interconnect delays and unlocks long-term value from data center power infrastructure by delivering immediate prime and backup power in a single solution. With its hybrid DC architecture and high-quality power delivery, TurboCell enables AI cloud providers to meet the demands of dynamically evolving AI workloads. TurboCell is an Endeavour company. For more information, please visit www.turbocell.com .

About Edged Infrastructure

Edged Infrastructure designs and deploys fully integrated AI infrastructure platforms on demand, engineered for performance, scalability and speed. The company's Just-In-Time delivery model enables customers to bring capacity online faster and scale incrementally as demand grows, reducing risk. With pre-engineered, next-gen power and cooling systems and vertically integrated execution, Edged Infrastructure accelerates deployment timelines while delivering high-performance infrastructure at global scale. For more information, visit www.edgedinfrastructure.com.

About Endeavour

Endeavour is an infrastructure innovation company focused on redefining the built environment for the age of AI. The company invents and invests in breakthrough technologies to make data center infrastructure faster and more agile while transforming it into a large-scale solution for climate change and water scarcity. These technologies work as an integrated system. The company's Edged data center platform delivers the most efficient and scalable AI infrastructure in the industry. Its ThermalWorks cooling and TurboCell power platforms support AI growth while stabilizing the grid and conserving water. Endeavour's vision goes beyond minimizing harm: the company aims to build regenerative systems that restore local resources and generate global benefits. For more information, visit www.endeavourii.com .

1NOx emissions compared to published manufacturer specifications (Tier 2 diesel or natural gas turbine) with same fuel source.

SOURCE Endeavour Energy, LLC