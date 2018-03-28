Endgame 2.6 Achieves Unprecedented Stopping Power with 99.5% Prevention Efficacy, 85% MITRE ATT&CK™ Coverage, First and Only Security Chatbot Interface

"As targeted attacks become the norm and the security talent gap continues to widen, it's critical that security tools allow analysts of any skill level to address complex attacks," said Dave Shackleford, member of the Board of Directors for SANS Technology Institute. "With this new release, Endgame delivers greater range of threat visibility and enhanced ease of use. Using automated workflows combined with Endgame's chatbot Artemis™, analysts have the tools required to respond confidently to attacks faster than ever before."

Unprecedented Speed and Scale

Today's attacks like ransomware take milliseconds to execute. Microsoft Azure Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection recently achieved event search performance of 200 million events in 2 seconds. Endgame's unique new architecture collects and analyzes 260 million events generated by 100,000 endpoints in 1 second and scales linearly to 1,000,000+ endpoints. Endgame accomplishes this by vertically integrating data collection, enrichment, analytics, and visualization using a micro-services platform architecture and autonomous, cross-platform endpoint agents.

Endgame Adds MacOS, Unparalleled Prevention Efficacy

Endgame's Windows signatureless endpoint protection agent, independently-proven to perform at 99.5% prevention efficacy, also includes EDR and threat hunting functions. Already available on Linux and Solaris, Endgame's agent is now available for macOS and is the first macOS protection to combine machine learning prevention with detection and response and hunting in a single agent. Endgame is also the first to run both a macOS and Windows machine learning malware prevention model in VirusTotal, furthering our commitment to transparency in publicly disclosing the efficacy of our platform.

Endgame Deepens MITRE ATT&CK™ Coverage for Detection and Response

In the first-ever APT3 attack emulation exercise by MITRE Corporation, Endgame covered 85% of attacker techniques including privilege escalation, persistence, credential access, discovery, lateral movement, remote copy and execution. Endgame's recently-released open-source Red Team Automation scripts, mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK™ model, empowers enterprises identify gaps in their protection coverage against targeted attacks.

Endgame Delivers Simplicity at Scale with Artemis(R)

Artemis(R), Endgame's AI-powered chatbot, shoulder surfs operators as they use Endgame Resolver(R) attack visualization and Arbiter, our malware analysis engine, to understand and visualize the nature of an attack. Operators can ask Artemis to understand the scope of what they're seeing, including whether artifacts have been seen before, where, and execute response actions. Artemis continues to simplify operator experience as new capabilities are added to the Endgame platform.

To learn more about our latest release, see our data sheet, request a demo or visit us at RSA 2018.

