Endicott College Statement of Condolence on the Death of Peter Frates

BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endicott College faculty, staff, students, and alumni are saddened to learn of the passing of Beverly native Peter Frates, former captain of the Boston College baseball team and professional baseball player in Europe, who was diagnosed with ALS—also known as Lou Gehrig's disease—in 2012 at age 27.

In 2014, Frates pioneered the global Ice Bucket Challenge, raising more than $220 million in donations, which led scientists to identify a new ALS gene. The Endicott College community has actively and repeatedly participated in this challenge—including a record-breaking turnout of 1,500 students for one event—as well as other ALS-related fundraising efforts like the Walk to Defeat ALS, helping to raise more than $50,000 for the cause.

Endicott became acquainted with the Frates family when Nancy Frates, Peter's mother, was invited to speak at the Commencement in 2015, where she received an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.

Peter joined the ceremony on campus that day, and his charm and positivity inspired former President, Dr. Richard Wylie, to proclaim that the next building constructed on campus would be named for Peter Frates. That building, dedicated on September 13, 2016, turned out to be a 225-bed residence hall that features a prominent and inspiring tribute wall displayed in the hall's interior entrance area, depicting Frates' personal and professional life as a collegiate athlete, loving son, brother, husband and father, and how his fierce competitiveness has allowed him to illuminate the world in a time of personal darkness.

"Our community is deeply impacted by the loss of Pete," says Endicott College President Steven R. DiSalvo, Ph.D. "His spirit and determination through such challenging times is inspiring to us all, and we will continue to honor him through our participation in efforts that help find a cure for ALS, and through the building that proudly graces his name."

In 2016, Nancy Frates joined the Endicott College Board of Trustees and remains a dedicated and active member.

