Endicott Group Announces Closing Of Endicott Growth Equity Partners, L.P. With $142 Million Of Capital

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endicott Group ("Endicott"), a New York-based investment firm, announces the successful closing of Endicott Growth Equity Partners, L.P. (the "Fund" or "EGEP"), its debut private equity fund focused on the Information Services sector, with total committed capital of $142 million. EGEP invests in profitable, lower middle market companies that provide "must have" data and analytics, partnering with founders and management teams who value a capital partner with deep, relevant operating expertise.

According to Wayne K. Goldstein, Endicott Group Co-Founder, the Fund attracted a diverse mix of investors comprised of family offices, high net worth individuals, RIAs, and numerous senior executives and founders in the Information Services sector. "With the completion of the capital raise and the build-out of our team, EGEP is well positioned to execute our investment strategy, partnering with management looking to scale their already profitable businesses."

Endicott launched EGEP in 2019 to address the increasingly pivotal role data and analytics play in every sector of today's economy. With data supply soaring from software systems, regulation, sensors, and unstructured sources, companies require powerful analytical tools fueled by rich data to improve decision-making, cost efficiency, and competitive positioning.

"EGEP provides the unique combination of business-building strategic and operational expertise in the information services space and decades of successful investment and board experience," said Will Pappas, General Partner. "Working solely with companies in the data and analytics vertical, we partner with leadership to improve execution in revenue-generating functions, operations, and talent and planning."

To date, the Fund has invested in four portfolio companies across a diverse set of sub-sectors including real estate, banking, energy and infrastructure, and capital markets, all sourced on a proprietary basis through the team's expansive network, including its roster of LPs. Approximately one-third of fund capital has been deployed, with an additional $10 million raised and deployed through a co-investment fund.

Founded in 1996, Endicott Group is a New York-based investment firm with deep private equity experience. Through Endicott Growth Equity Partners, L.P., the firm invests exclusively in technology-enabled, business-to-business companies providing critical data and analytics to companies across the globe. A value-added investor, EGEP brings considerable expertise to the information services sector and partners with management teams and other shareholders to build strong companies that realize their growth potential and maximize value. For more information: www.endicottgp.com.

