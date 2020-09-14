Ending Hunger Never Rests: Grande Cosmetics' Beauty From the Heart Campaign Continues To Raise Funds For Feeding America

Beginning Thursday, September 10 th through September 30 th , Grande Cosmetics will donate 10% of all purchases made at www.grandecosmetics.com to Feeding America. Customers will also receive a free Mini GrandeLIPS Plumping Liquid Lipstick with their purchase.

"Our Beauty From the Heart campaign was created at a time when raising money to deliver food to families out of work or displaced from COVID was immensely necessary," remarks Grande Cosmetics Founder, Alicia Grande. "As we start to re-enter the workplace, there is still a lot of unknown, as well as families who have been furloughed or who must stay home to care for their loved ones. We realize it's as important now as ever to support these individuals and that's why we have committed to a new goal to raise an additional $100,000 for this worthy cause."

Although states have reopened and life is slowly returning to normal, many Americans are still having trouble finding reliable sources of nutrition. The increase in demand for food supplies have left many grocery store's shelves empty and many school districts across the United States indefinitely shuttered, leaving many children who depend on school services for healthy nutrition without daily meals. Together, we can help alleviate these hardships by banding together in support.

About Feeding America: Feeding America is the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, helping 1 in 7 Americans each year. The Feeding America network provides over 4.3 billion meals annually, helping 1 in 7 Americans facing hunger live more secure and stable lives.

For more information about Feeding America's response to the COVID-19 crisis, please visit www.feedingamerica.org.

SOURCE Grande Cosmetics

Related Links

http://www.grandecosmetics.com

