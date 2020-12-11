[Ending poverty in China: Data speak] How did China lift nearly 100 mln people out of poverty in 8 years

Accurate identification of poverty alleviation targets

China's absolute poverty line is higher than the World Bank's. China's poverty threshold is 2,300 yuan of yearly income per person in constant 2010 prices, which is higher than the WB's US$1.90-a-day standard.

Income statuses and causes of poverty have been identified accurately.

Efforts have been made to understand impoverished families' food, housing, work, education, healthcare situations to design specific plans to escape from poverty.

Targeted implementation

Millions of poverty reduction officials have worked in impoverished areas and helped the households solve real problems.

More than 3 million outstanding government officials working at the city level and higher have been helping reduce poverty in rural China in addition to the 2 million officials who were already working in villages and townships.

The central government has provided a large amount of funding for the endeavor.

Broad participation has occurred throughout all sectors of society including pairing assistance, east-west cooperation, and consumption-oriented poverty reduction.

Industries have also been developed based on local conditions.

Efficient management

A poverty alleviation funding management system was created that helps ensure that funds are used effectively and that there is accountability for improper use.

Assessment of sufficient access to food, clothing, education, healthcare, and safe housing and an extensive satisfaction survey and third-party evaluation help to ensure that poverty alleviation achievements withstand the test of history.

SOURCE China.org.cn

