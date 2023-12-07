#ENDJEWHATRED TO HOST SOLIDARITY RALLY AND SYMBOLIC CHANUKIAH LIGHTING

End Jew Hatred

07 Dec, 2023, 12:58 ET

International Grassroots Movement Condemns Rise of Boycotts of Jewish-owned Canadian Businesses

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The international grassroots civil rights movement #EndJewHatred is hosting a solidarity rally and the symbolic lighting of a Chanukiah on Sunday, December 10 in front of the Indigo Store, 55 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M4W 1A5 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The event is in response to rising Jew-hatred across Canada and the increase of antisemitic boycotts of Jewish-owned businesses in the country.

"The menorah is made of spent rockets that have been fired by Hamas against Israeli civilians, thereby repurposing a weapon of war and terrorism into a symbol of peace and light, filling our hearts with positivity and love as we celebrate Hanukkah in the turmoil that surrounds us," said Brooke Goldstein, co-founder of the #EndJewHatred movement.

#EndJewHatred is also leading a 'BUYcoTT' on Sunday, December 10 at Chapters-Indigo, to show support for Heather Reisman, Founder and CEO of Indigo Books and Music. Heather is the latest target of illegal discrimination solely due to her Jewish and Zionist identify, and Indigo has been subjected to a discriminatory boycott. Eleven people were arrested and charged last week after an Indigo store was vandalized in what has been described as a 'vile antisemitic attack.'

"As the Jewish community prepares to celebrate the miracle of Hanukkah, we will not and cannot wait for another miracle to take place before taking a firm stand united with our allies," said Alexandra Smith, activist leader of #EndJewHatred Toronto. "We do not accept being targeted for being Jewish - or having our businesses targeted for being Jewish. We will no longer allow ourselves to be boycotted and denied service for being Jewish. Enough is enough."

The current wave of Jew-hatred is a stark reminder that there is much work to be done in promoting tolerance, understanding and respect for diversity. As a community, Canada's nearly 400,000 Jews are committed to addressing these challenges head on.

About End Jew Hatred
#EndJewHatred is an international grassroots civil rights movement that unites ordinary people, activists, and organizations from around the world who support the cause that defines the movement: to end Jew-hatred in our lifetime. It does so by altering public discourse to make Jew-hatred unacceptable in society, while empowering Jews with positivity and strength to discover and enjoy their heritage in whichever manner they choose, without fear of attack or persecution. For more information, please contact James Lambert, Vice President at Rubenstein Public Relations, at [email protected] or at 212-805-3024.

SOURCE End Jew Hatred

