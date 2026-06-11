Endless Access and Ink & Switch Launch Backstitch, a Real-Time Collaboration Plugin That Goes Beyond Git for Godot

The new open-source tool brings Google Docs–style collaboration to the Godot editor for artists, programmers, jam teams, indie studios, and classrooms alike.

WILMINGTON, Del., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Backstitch is now in public alpha. The plugin, developed by Ink & Switch under a brief commissioned by Endless Access and funded by the Endless Foundation, brings real-time version control and collaboration to the Godot game engine. You can try it today at backstitch.dev.

Git wasn't built for games

Version control has long been a friction point in Godot development. Artists hit merge conflicts that break scenes. Programmers spend their time fixing teammates' Git issues instead of writing code. Less-technical contributors get locked out of projects entirely. Git was built for code, but games are far more than code.

Backstitch brings real-time, Google Docs-style collaboration directly into the Godot editor, whenever you save, your changes are automatically shared with your team, with intelligent automatic merging so you're never stuck with a broken scene. Teams can view a full history with visual diffs, revert to older versions, and create and merge branches, all without leaving Godot or touching a terminal.

"Version control is something anyone should have access to, not just programmers," said Paul, researcher at Ink & Switch. "Students don't care about version control. They want to build a game and collaborate quickly. That's exactly the right demand: get out of the way and enable creative work."

Currently in alpha, with real-world testing underway

Backstitch is in alpha, and the current focus is gathering feedback from real-world use. Endless Access is testing the plugin with students in an upcoming game jam and across its learning programs, while Ink & Switch is engaging Godot developers and indie teams to try it in their own workflows. Early use within Endless Access, including prototyping work on Threadbare (the open-source game with a Best of GDC mention), has helped shape the tool.

Backstitch supports both online sync and fully offline workflows. It is free and open-source, and was recently presented at GodotCon Amsterdam in the session Beyond Git: Real-Time Version Control for Godot.

Media Contact

Rodrigo Sanchez Lopez, Director of Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE Endless Access