Endless Launches Suite of Games That Put Fun First

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endless , the producer of Endless OS and The Endless Mission, has launched a suite of video games designed to teach coding skills. Terminal Two tackles what Endless sees as the biggest barrier to learning to code, making coding education entertaining enough to get lost in for hours. The Terminal Two games are available on The Terminal Two web site as web based games, on the Terminal Two launcher and the Apple iPad App Store.

"When we were building Endless OS, we discovered that so many of our engineers had learned to code by hacking their games," said Matt Dalio, founder and president of Endless. "They had more fun hacking their games than playing the games. We had our epiphany. If we could build games that harnessed that same joy and delight, we could make kids want to learn to code."

The Terminal Two suite of games seeks to recreate that joy, traversing some of the most popular game genres, with each game focused on building a specific skill along a guided journey. It took it cues from the gaming professionals rather than the educational software that dominates the sector. While the vast majority of education games that are out there haven't risen to the level of delight and joy that are in consumer games, Terminal Two seeks to buck the trend and start with fun.

"Research tells us time and again that relevance, meaning and context are most important for learning. Play is by definition those three things. When a kid is completely absorbed, focus is no longer a question. Learning is not just more powerful, it becomes incidental. The learning has to be indistinguishable from the fun," says Dennis Bartels, Managing Director of Endless.

The Terminal Two collection of games includes The Canyon, The Maze, White House, Dragon's Apprentice, Aqueducts, Ovum City, The Passage, Frog Squash and Viking Village, with more coming. All are focused on systematically breaking down barriers, building confidence, and sparking curiosity to unlock the power of code for players ages eight to eighteen.

Beginning today, the Terminal Two games are available for free on the Terminal Two website. The launcher is available at www.terminaltwo.com , on Endless OS, Windows and Mac. Four of the Terminal Two games are also available as individual downloads on the iPad App Store. Aqueducts, White House, The Passage, Ovum City, and Frog Squash are also available as web based games on Terminal Two in time for this year's Hour of Code . For players embarking on their adventure through the Terminal Two launcher, they're presented a 3D map of an array of available games. Players work their way through the different games, mastering a different part of the overall narrative and coding skills throughout the games.

The games launched today include:

Dragon's Apprentice|

An evil force has spread its way across the land of Ovum and its threatening to destroy this peaceful city. Explore hidden temples, learn magic runes that let you program and control the elements around you, and battle the shadow fiends. Find all the keys in the Dragon Temples to awaken the dragon. Be the hero that Ovum needs!

Available on PC and Mac

Aqueducts

All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. When you're done, build and program your own levels to challenge other players!

Available on PC, Mac, Apple iPad and Terminal Two as a web game

The Passage

Premise: You've landed on a mysterious planet with one mission: find the secret map to locate the hidden bunker. Can you find it? Hack the world to cross perilous lands and the obstacles within. Play to find out if you can outsmart the passage.

Available on PC, Mac, Apple iPad and Terminal Two as a web game

Frog Squash

Do you have what it takes to cross these treacherous roads? You must dodge arrows, saws, and fire balls and not get squashed! Choose from eight different animals to cross these perilous roads. The key is survival to amass lots of loot and once you master the roads, hack your animal's AI and go farther than ever before!

Available on PC, Mac, Apple iPad and Terminal Two as a web game

White House

Do not judge a book by its cover or lack of color! This time, you get to decide what color this world should be. Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues. Learn basic CSS techniques used to color and set attributes to the 3D objects in this unique town. Want to paint the rest of the town? Well, get through the house first, and you might just get to leave through the front door.

Available on PC, Mac and Terminal Two as a web game

The Canyon

You have landed on an alien planet and must refuel your ship to continue on your journey. Program your trusty sidekick F3lix to help you on this adventure to collect resources and battle alien monsters. Work together to explore this newly discovered world, get through the obstacles and challenges, and find a way out.

Available on PC and Mac

Ovum City

Can you control the chaos? Hack your way into the cyberpunk world of Ovum City. Debug broken code, solve puzzles, and upgrade your hardware as you explore self guided open world. Don't get caught by the drones! It's up to you how Ovum City evolves.

Available on PC, Mac, Apple iPad and Terminal Two as a web game

The Maze

You have landed on an alien planet in a pocket universe and must find a way to escape so you can continue on your journey. Explore the ruins of an advanced robotic civilization, navigate your way through the mazes and puzzles and fight off enemy robots. Meet other stranded crew members and learn their stories. With the help of your trusty sidekick F3lix, learn and use new programming concepts to hack your way to victory.

Available on PC and Mac

"We're just beginning to create a new universe and an exciting adventure for gamers," said Nan Chu, games director at Endless. "The games available on the Terminal Two launcher seem like they're separate experiences, but not all is as it first appears. We're excited to continue supporting the Terminal Two game launcher with newer games that will help paint a bigger and brighter picture as players unravel mysteries while learning important coding and programming skills."

This group of games from Endless are available now directly from the Terminal Two website. Terminal Two joins the suite of Endless products, Hack and The Endless Mission. For more information on Endless' Terminal Two and to download the launcher, visit https://terminaltwo.com/ .

About Endless

Founded in 2011, Endless is a collection of independent companies and initiatives focused on building technology that cultivates digital agency among youth.

Endless is growing beyond its original product of Endless OS which has been focused on delivering digital agency in the most remote regions of the world. Endless is now bringing coding to the United States through three initiatives: Hack uses Endless OS, a full operating system where real engineering takes place, to teach kids to code through the OS. Endless is developing Terminal Two, a collection of coding-based games focused on inspiring the pursuit of learning in the next generation of gamers. Finally, The Endless Mission is a sandbox-style creation game built in partnership with E-Line Media. In this epic game players journey into a world in which they'll hack and reshape everything around them, and share their creations with friends. Collectively, these initiatives are built to be the most delightful way for kids to learn to code. For more information on Endless visit http://endlessnetwork.com

Media Contact:

Vito Gallo

SHIFT Communications

endless@shiftcomm.com

SOURCE Endless

Related Links

http://endlessnetwork.com

