Endless Shrimp® returns to Red Lobster® for a Limited Time starting August 17

For more than two decades, Endless Shrimp has brought more flavor, more variety and an unmistakably Red Lobster experience to endless dining. With bold, buttery, saucy and crispy flavors, every plate gives guests their favorite way to enjoy shrimp. It is the Endless experience Red Lobster created, and the one guests never stopped asking the brand to bring back.

"Our guests were thrilled to have Endless Shrimp back this spring and made it clear they wanted more — so we listened," said Damola Adamolekun, CEO of Red Lobster. "We proved we could bring it back in a way that delights our guests and works for our restaurant teams and our business. Now we're bringing our fans more of the Endless experience they asked for."

Beginning Aug. 17, guests can mix and match five flavors endlessly throughout the meal for as much shrimp as they like, any way they like it. The lineup includes:

NEW! Garlic Bread-Crusted Shrimp – Crispy shrimp coated in a buttery, garlic bread crumb crust, and served with marinara sauce.

– Crispy shrimp coated in a buttery, garlic bread crumb crust, and served with marinara sauce. Shrimp Linguini Alfredo – Tender shrimp tossed in creamy house-made Alfredo sauce over linguini.

– Tender shrimp tossed in creamy house-made Alfredo sauce over linguini. Garlic Shrimp Scampi – Shrimp sautéed in a garlic and lemon butter sauce.

– Shrimp sautéed in a garlic and lemon butter sauce. Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp – Hand-breaded jumbo coconut shrimp served with piña colada sauce.

– Hand-breaded jumbo coconut shrimp served with piña colada sauce. Walt's Favorite Shrimp – Hand-breaded, butterflied shrimp lightly fried and served with cocktail sauce.

To get into the fall spirit, Red Lobster is also introducing a NEW seasonal Happy Hour Margarita platform, debuting with the Fire & Tide Margarita, alongside other fall-inspired sips:

NEW Fire & Tide Margarita – A bold blend of Cuervo Tradicional Blanco Tequila and Fireball Whisky. Part of Red Lobster's NEW seasonal Happy Hour Margarita platform and available for $5 during weekday Happy Hour from 3–6 p.m.*

– A bold blend of Cuervo Tradicional Blanco Tequila and Fireball Whisky. Part of Red Lobster's NEW seasonal Happy Hour Margarita platform and available for $5 during weekday Happy Hour from 3–6 p.m.* "Old Salt's" Smoked Old Fashioned – Bulleit Bourbon with spiced brown sugar.

– Bulleit Bourbon with spiced brown sugar. Triple Berry Sangria – Beso Del Sol Red Sangria with a berry mix.

The seasonal Happy Hour Margarita platform will rotate throughout the year, giving guests fresh flavors and creative twists on the classic margarita for a great price.

Endless Shrimp is available for dine-in only at participating Red Lobster locations beginning Aug. 17. For more information or to find a location, visit RedLobster.com.

About Red Lobster

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Florida. With a decades-long heritage, the company is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly sourced. For more information, visit www.redlobster.com or follow us onFacebook, X, Instagram, Threads and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Michele Cortes

[email protected]

SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.