Endless Summer in Jacksonville: Plan Your Beach Getaway Now

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bring the kids or leave them behind and enjoy an affordable and fun getaway to Jacksonville! Our River City by the Sea has more shoreline than any other city in the nation with 1,100 miles of navigable water and 22 miles of relaxing beaches. Each beach has its own unique personality and flavor! Jacksonville is also the ideal destination to ignite romance, either on a couple's getaway or as the backdrop to a destination wedding. The extensive selection of elegant hotels, boutique beach resorts, theaters, nightlife, beaches, restaurants and spas make it the place to visit for passion to blossom. Both August and September are the most affordable times to visit Jacksonville. Hotels are running summertime promotional rates on top of our hotel rates already being the lowest in the entire state!

Beach Getaway: Jacksonville's beaches can be as active or as relaxing as you want them to be and that makes them the best spot to get away! From paddleboarding and riding your first wave, to strolling the coast looking for sharks' teeth, laying under the sun and enjoying locally caught fresh seafood in delicious bistros, it can all be enjoyed by the sea in Jax. Oceanfront hotels with low rates give you plenty of value for your buck while the return on experience is totally worth it!

Top Local Beaches: Atlantic Beach is the quintessential Florida beach community with a vibrant dining and nightlife scene, fun beach dive bars, boutique resorts and friendly family atmosphere. Jacksonville Beach is a party destination with great nightlife, chain hotels and surf shops. Huguenot Park lets beachgoers drive on the sand and bring the party with them. Boneyard Beach at Big Talbot Island is a must-see with dozens of Live Oaks resting on the sand reminiscent of white skeletons. So many miles of beaches, each one with a different vibe but all beautiful and unique to Jacksonville!

Water Tours: With more shoreline than any other city in the nation, you should take the less traditional route to explore Jacksonville from the water. Explore the St. Johns River, the Intracoastal Waterway and our beaches on Kayak tours, boat tours and even fishing charters. You can also enjoy fun adventures like Kraken boats and yacht tours.

Learn more about our beaches: www.visitjacksonville.com/things-to-do/beaches-water/.

