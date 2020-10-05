Endless West Adds Two New Flavors Under Glyph Molecular Spirit Line and Launches "All of the Spirit, None of the Rules" Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endless West, producer of the world's first molecular spirit, announced today the addition of two new flavor profiles to the Glyph family: Glyph Spice and Glyph Royal. Like the original molecular spirit, Glyph Spice and Royal are crafted 'note by note' in less than 24 hours using flavor and aroma molecules extracted from more efficient sources in nature.

Endless West, producer of the world’s first molecular spirit, announced today the addition of two new flavor profiles to the Glyph family: Glyph Spice and Glyph Royal. Like the original molecular spirit, Glyph Spice and Royal are crafted ‘note by note’ using flavor and aroma molecules extracted from more efficient plants and yeasts. Inspired by an American bourbon, Glyph spice is described as a medium-bodied spirit with notes of nutmeg, cassia, oak spice, caramel undertones and banana aromas. I

Inspired by an American bourbon, Glyph Spice is described as a medium-bodied spirit with notes of nutmeg, cassia, oak spice, caramel undertones and banana aromas. It is crisp and carries an earthy, savory finish — perfect for those nights by the fire pit. Meanwhile, taking inspiration from a sherry cask aged Scotch, Glyph Royal offers a deep bold warmth for the soul that pushes the boundaries of Old-World traditions. It is full-bodied and luscious with notes of coffee, dried fruit, burnt sugar, almond skin and sherry, and ends with a light twist of citrus.

In addition to the new flavors, the company will be promoting the Glyph range under the brand's new marketing campaign titled "All of the Spirit, None of the Rules", in which they celebrate the everyday societal rule breakers and benders — those who live their lives on their own terms.

"Who says time is necessary to make a fantastic spirit?" said Alec Lee, Endless West's CEO. "We've been supported and inspired by a number of open-minded, creative folks in the industry and beyond. Like Glyph, we want to highlight people who are doing things their own way."

In its first two years, Glyph Original has taken the world by storm. Glyph picked up 14 awards, including the 2020 SIP platinum medal, a 2019 silver medal from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and an 89-point silver medal from the Beverage Testing Institute.

Glyph Original, Spice and Royal are available in standard 750ml bottle sizes, retail for $25-30 each, and are available for purchase online via https://endlesswest.com/glyph/find-glyph/ and in select states. Please contact [email protected] for distribution information.

Glyph Spirit Whiskey With Natural Flavors. 43% alc. by vol. / Endless West, San Francisco, CA

About Endless West

Endless West is a technology startup using scientific methods to create its own blend of spirits. Its first product, Glyph, is the first spirit to be made 'note by note' using pure flavor and aroma molecules extracted from nature. Unlike conventional spirits, Glyph is made without traditional inputs like aging or barreling — which means significantly less wood, water and land is used in its production process. Founded in 2015 by Alec Lee and Mardonn Chua, and sommelier, Josh Decolongon, the company is headquartered in San Francisco and has raised nearly $30 million in total funding to date. For more information, visit endlesswest.com/glyph .

