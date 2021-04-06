Endless West Secures $21M in Series B Funding, Expands U.S. Distribution, R and D and B2B Platforms Tweet this

Endless West's most recent funding will accelerate the brand's technology development and R&D, as well as U.S. distribution for its suite of products: Glyph, a molecular spirit inspired by whiskey with three distinct expressions; Gemello, a molecular spirit inspired by Moscato d'Asti wine; and Kazoku, its saké-inspired molecular spirit. The new funding will also propel Endless West's B2B platform, Blank Collective . Blank Collective expands Endless West's high-quality, environmentally-friendly spirits offering at accessible price points for commercial use and distribution.

"At Endless West, we've created a brand new category of spirits to directly address and eliminate some of the biggest pain points in the industry," says Alec Lee, Co-Founder & CEO of Endless West. "We protect the natural resources used to make spirits, pronounce those unique flavors that define the spirits' characteristics and innovate flavor through our technology-driven platform."

Endless West's resource-efficient process requires 94 percent less water, 92 percent less agricultural land compared to traditional whiskey production, since maturation is not required. Endless West's asset-light approach also makes it possible to set up operations in urban centers, eliminating the need to ship spirits over long distances thereby reducing carbon emissions resulting from ground transportation.

"Endless West is one of the first companies to address climate change and true product innovation in the spirits world," says Sarah Cone, Founder and Managing Partner of Social Impact Capital. "For too long, we've been operating under the guise that the finest beverages must be produced using large swaths of land, exploiting precious resources. Endless West's use of technology presents a precise, flavorful experience without significant amounts of resources such as wood, water, land and energy that is usually needed to produce wine and spirits."

Later this year, Endless West plans to release its fourth new house brand since the company's inception just five years ago. Endless West's products can be found in major bars and restaurants across the U.S., and at https://shop.endlesswest.com .

Endless West is a beverage technology startup using scientific methods to create its own blend of spirits. Its first product, Glyph, is the first spirit to be made 'note by note' using pure molecules (or flavor and aroma notes) extracted from more efficient sources in nature. Unlike conventional spirits, Glyph is made without traditional inputs like aging or barreling — which means significantly less wood, water and land is used in its production process. Founded in 2015 by Alec Lee and Mardonn Chua, the company is headquartered in San Francisco and has raised nearly $34 million in total funding to date. For more information, visit endlesswest.com .

Endless West also offers bespoke alcohol solutions, lightning fast, through its one-stop shop commercial alcohol producer Blank Collective . Using cutting-edge technology, Blank Collective manufactures private label alcoholic beverages, bulk spirits, and alcoholic concentrates, in addition to a full-suite of branding, product development, and manufacturing services to customers seeking to launch their own spirits brands.

