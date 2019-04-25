Endless West's Molecular Whiskey, Glyph, Awarded Three Silver Medals in Leading Blind Tasting Competitions

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endless West, the company creating spirits and wines in under 24 hours from their San Francisco R&D lab, announced today that their product Glyph, the first whiskey ever to be made molecule by molecule without any barrel aging, has been awarded three silver medals by some of the industry's most celebrated blind tasting competitions.

Since their exclusive tasting with The Wall Street Journal this past October, Glyph has been certified a Craft Blended Spirit by the American Distilling Institute (ADI) and collected a handful of medals from leading spirits organizations, including the awards listed here:

Tastings by the Beverage Testing Institute in November 2018 - silver medal (89 score)

- silver medal (89 score) San Francisco World Spirits Competition in March 2019 - silver medal

- silver medal Wines & Spirits Wholesalers of America in March 2019 - silver medal

"It's an incredible accomplishment for such a young company," said Gary Blackwell, owner of Blackwell's Wines & Spirits. "What they're doing is completely unprecedented and whiskey experts and lovers around the world are taking notice."

Glyph is the first spirit ever to be made at the molecular level. The company uses analytical chemistry to identify the specific molecules that give various spirits their specific flavors, aromas, and characteristics; sources them from more efficient sources in nature (like other plants, fruits, and yeasts), then uses these molecules (or 'notes') as building blocks to create their own original profiles of whiskeys from a neutral grain spirit base.

"To have the most sophisticated palettes place us among the world's greatest (traditionally-made) whiskeys is extremely exciting," said Endless West CEO & Co-Founder Alec Lee. "We continue to receive positive feedback from bartenders, chefs, and consumers but this certainly adds another level of legitimacy to our approach. It tells us we're on the right track and that there's an appetite for something completely new and different."

There are a number of advantages to Endless West's methods compared to conventional wine and spirit production, including greater control and precision over the overall product experience, speed of new product development, and more efficient production methods. Where the typical distillation and barrel aging process for whiskey can take years to decades, Endless West's spirits specialists and scientists can develop new variations in just days. This enables them to continuously refine the taste and quality of their whiskeys by incorporating consumer and trade feedback and preferences into their process.

In addition to The Wall Street Journal, Endless West has also been featured in Vice News , Forbes , and The Economist . The company currently self distributes in Northern California and Metro New York through MHW, Ltd. and will soon be launching in Detroit in the Spring/Summer of 2019 through Great Lakes Wines & Spirits. Glyph is made and bottled in the Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco, California and retails between $35 - $50.

About Endless West

Endless West is a spirits company that's using innovative methods to create molecular spirits and wines. Its first product, Glyph, is the first whiskey ever to be crafted note by note, using molecules (or flavor and aroma notes) extracted pure from more efficient sources in nature. Unlike conventional whiskeys, Glyph is made without any aging or barreling — which means significantly less wood, water and land is used in its production process. Founded in 2015 by scientists Alec Lee and Mardonn Chua, and sommelier Josh Decolongon, the company is headquartered in San Francisco, California and has raised more than $13 million total funding to date. For more information, visit endlesswest.com/glyph .

About Blackwell's Wines & Spirits

Blackwell's Wines & Spirits was established in 2004 with the goal of creating an approachable and enjoyable wine buying experience. Catered especially for wines and spirits enthusiasts, Blackwell's has a specially curated selection of wine, spirits, and beer ranging from the more popular labels customers seek out to one-of-a-kind gems that have yet to be discovered. Blackwell's currently operates out of their two retail locations in San Francisco and San Rafael and offers a wide selection of wines and spirits through their online store blackwellswines.com .

SOURCE Endless West

