Endless West's Molecular Whiskey, Glyph, Launches In Detroit, Michigan through Great Lakes Wines & Spirits

DETROIT, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endless West, the company creating spirits molecule by molecule in less than 24 hours in San Francisco, announced today that their product Glyph, the world's first molecular whiskey, will be available in Michigan through their exclusive partner, Great Lakes Wines & Spirits.

Glyph is the first whiskey ever to be made at the molecular level without any barrel aging. The company uses analytical chemistry to identify the specific molecules responsible for the unique flavors, aromas, and characteristics of various spirits, sources them pure from more efficient sources in nature (like other plants, fruits, and yeasts), then uses these molecules — or 'notes' — as building blocks to create their own original profiles of whiskeys.

"We're making exceptional spirits in new and unexpected ways," said Co-founder & CEO Alec Lee. "As a Michigan native, I'm incredibly excited about launching our whiskey in a city near to my heart. Detroit has always been a place where art and culture push boundaries and that's exactly what we're doing with Glyph. There will always be a place for tradition; I'm excited to be able to tell a story that hasn't been told before."

There are a number of advantages to Endless West's methods compared to conventional spirit production, including greater control and precision over the overall product experience, speed of new product development, and more efficient production methods. Where the typical distillation and barrel aging process for whiskey can take years to decades, Endless West's team of scientists and spirits specialists can develop new variations in just days. This enables them to continuously refine the taste and quality of their whiskeys by incorporating consumer and trade feedback and preferences into their process.

Endless West has been featured in the Wall Street Journal , Vice News , Fortune , and Forbes , and has been awarded several medals in some of the world's most celebrated blind competitions, including a gold award in the 2019 San Diego Wine and Spirits Challenge, and three silver medals from Tastings by the Beverage Testing Institute in 2018, San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2019, and the Wines & Spirits Wholesalers of America's Tasting Competition in 2019. The company currently self distributes in Northern California and Metro New York through MHW, Ltd. and is launching in Detroit this week through Great Lakes Wines & Spirits. Glyph whiskey currently retails between $35 - $50.

About Endless West

Endless West is a San Francisco based spirits company using innovative methods to create molecular spirits and wines. Its first product, Glyph, is the first whiskey ever to be crafted note by note, using molecules (or flavor and aroma notes) extracted in their purest form from more efficient sources in nature. Unlike conventional whiskeys, Glyph is made without aging or barreling — which means significantly less wood, water and land is used in its production process. Founded in 2015 by scientists Alec Lee and Mardonn Chua, and sommelier, Josh Decolongon, the company is headquartered in San Francisco, California and has raised nearly $13 million in total funding to date. For more information, visit endlesswest.com/glyph .

