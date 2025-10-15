Endlss Tears Down Paywall for Influencer Marketing with Launch of Free Services as Brands Gear Up for Holiday Shopping Season

No feature restrictions, no hidden costs, just a risk-free way for D2C marketers to drive sales, lower CAC and unlock ROI

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Endlss , the performance-driven influencer management and workflow automation platform, today announced the launch of its Freemium Plan, a risk-free way for D2C brands to activate influencer and affiliate programs that deliver measurable ROI. With consumer spending expected to tighten this holiday season, there is pressure to drive more sales with fewer resources, and the Freemium Plan allows brands to discover creators, track campaign insights and grow their business without added overhead, and unlike other platforms, it comes with no feature gates, giving every brand full access to the capabilities they need to be successful.

"Influencer partnerships are no longer optional for D2C brands, they're essential for growth in a market where acquisition costs are rising and consumer trust is declining," said David Abbey, co-founder & CEO of Endlss. "We built Endlss to make these partnerships simple to launch, easy to scale and highly cost-effective. Whether starting on our Freemium Plan or migrating from an expensive legacy tool, the result is the same: stronger ROI, lower CAC and better engagement, at a fraction of the cost."

As forecasts point to shoppers growing more cautious in the face of inflation and economic uncertainty, the new Freemium Plan gives emerging brands a low-risk entry point into influencer marketing, with the offering having potential to scale at costs 50% less than competitors. In fact, initial programs show customer acquisition costs reduced by up to 61% when using the plan, paired with double digit ROI, making spend more reliable and effective for budget-conscious brands.

The tools allow users to manage creator discovery and recruitment, send personalized outreach in their own voice and set up automated gifting workflows to drive organic content creation all in one place and without limitations or hidden fees. Brands running affiliate programs on Endlss have reported CPCs as low as $0.05, a fraction of what brands routinely pay in paid social, and with paid plan customers reporting ROI as high as 14 times by prioritizing creator authenticity over just reach. This is especially impactful with micro-influencers, typically in the 10K-100K follower range, who outperform nano-influencers by 45% while still maintaining higher engagement and conversion rates than larger counterparts.

In fact, the data shows just how much a good target matters. Influencers aged 18 to 24 deliver roughly 48% stronger performance than older peers, proving highly engaged voices drive results. By leveraging the right creator, brands can build authentic connections, inspire purchase decisions and maximize visibility during the most critical sales window of the year.

Automated workflows for discovery, gifting, messaging, influencer tiers, Smart Links, commissions, and UGC agreements also enable scale without the manual overhead, so small and emerging brands now have a path to run campaigns that look and perform like enterprise programs.

The Freemium Plan is designed to grow alongside brands. As programs expand, customers can easily upgrade to unlock a larger roster of active influencers, ambassadors and affiliates, scaling with proven ROI when the time comes.

The launch builds on the broader Endlss platform, which gives brands and agencies a complete toolkit for influencer marketing. Endlss Copilot streamlines the campaign lifecycle, from discovery and outreach to gifting, fulfillment, commission payments and reporting, and its Agreements product makes contracting easier than ever. With the addition of a Freemium Plan, Endlss now provides the most accessible solution for small businesses and scaling teams, making influencer marketing a solution for every brand.

About Endlss

Endlss is the first AI-powered Influencer Workflow and Management Platform purpose-built for everyday brands. Designed to act like a digital marketing coordinator, Endlss helps growing teams scale like enterprise players—managing discovery, personalized outreach, gifting, fulfillment, and reporting in one seamless platform.

At its core, Endlss is rooted in the belief that AI should elevate, not replace, human creativity. Every feature is designed to amplify the impact of growing teams by eliminating manual work, enhancing relationship-building, and making performance-driven influencer marketing more accessible, affordable, and effective.

From smarter outreach in a brand's tone of voice to precision tracking and performance analysis, Endlss delivers the infrastructure modern brands need to simplify complexity, increase ROI, and grow with intention.

For more information about the Free Launch Plan or to sign up, visit www.getendlss.com .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Endlss