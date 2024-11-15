Endo Announces Agreement for Paladin Pharma to Commercialize Wynzora® Cream in Canada

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, Inc. (OTCQX: NDOI) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with MC2 Therapeutics ("MC2") to commercialize Wynzora® Cream (calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate) in Canada through Endo's subsidiary Paladin Pharma Inc.

"We look forward to working with MC2 to make Wynzora® Cream available to Canadians who suffer from plaque psoriasis," said Livio Di Francesco, Vice President and General Manager of Paladin. "If approved by Health Canada, Wynzora® Cream's unique formulation and clinical profile will offer patients a new treatment option designed for convenience of use in daily routines."

"Paladin has an experienced and dedicated team, and we're pleased to work with them to introduce Wynzora® Cream in Canada," said Jesper J. Lange, Chief Executive Officer, MC2 Therapeutics. "The agreement aligns with our strategy to make Wynzora® Cream available to as many patients suffering from plaque psoriasis as possible globally."

Wynzora® Cream was approved in the US by the FDA on July 20, 2020 and launched in Europe on February 18, 2022.

About Wynzora® Cream

Wynzora® Cream is a cream-based fixed dose combination of calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate for topical treatment of plaque psoriasis, including scalp psoriasis, in adults. Its dual mode of action is targeting the hallmark cytokines IL-23 and IL-17A/F immune axis and TNF-α expression in a single product. Wynzora® Cream is uniquely enabled by MC2's formulation and drug delivery system PAD Technology™, allowing a convenient-to-use aqueous formulation.

About Endo and Paladin Pharma

Endo is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company boldly transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies. Our passionate team members collaborate to develop and deliver these essential medicines. Together, we are committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Paladin Pharma Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing innovative pharmaceutical products for the Canadian market. Paladin has a focused marketing, medical and sales organization that has helped it evolve into one of Canada's leading specialty pharmaceutical companies. Paladin is an operating company of Endo, Inc. For more information, visit www.paladin-pharma.com.

About MC2 Therapeutics (www.mc2therapeutics.com)

MC2 Therapeutics is a commercial stage biotech company focused on developing novel treatment paradigms within immunology and inflammation. Its pioneering approach in immunology is anchored in a deep understanding of skin biology, clinical expertise and cross-silo thinking. Besides Wynzora® Cream, MC2 has a pipeline that includes two first-in-class drug candidates, both in Phase 2 clinical development.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the statements by Messrs. Di Francesco and Lange and any statements relating to product development and commercialization, treatment options and therapies, regulatory approval, efficacy and product availability. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intends," "guidance," "future," "potential" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Endo's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, they involve risks and uncertainties, some of which Endo may not currently be able to predict. Although Endo believes that these forward-looking statements and other information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, readers should not place undue reliance on these or any other forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from current expectations based on a number of factors, including, among other things, unfavorable or delayed regulatory review, uncertainties in and the timing for regulatory approval, changes in competitive, market or regulatory conditions, and consumer and physician acceptance of current and new products. Endo assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional information concerning risk factors, including those referenced above, can be found in Endo's press releases and in its public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Endo's most recent Form 10-Q and in Endo's final prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in connection with Endo's Form S-1/A.

