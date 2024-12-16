Endo Announces Publication of Peyronie's Disease Self-Assessment Screening App Article in Peer-Reviewed Translational Andrology and Urology

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, Inc. (OTCQX: NDOI) announced today the publication of the Peyronie's disease (PD) self-assessment screening app by the peer-reviewed journal Translational Andrology and Urology. Read the manuscript here.

"Men can be reluctant to discuss curvature deformities with healthcare providers due to the intimate nature of the topic and possible embarrassment," said Gregory A. Broderick, MD, urologist and lead author. "The app was designed to give men the resources to confidently document their symptoms, prepare them for a visit with a urologist and take charge of their PD."

The article details the purpose of the PD app, involvement from healthcare providers in the development of the tool and various features of the app, including image scans, a self-assessment questionnaire and provider locator.

"Development of a new Peyronie's disease self-assessment screening app" was submitted by authors Gregory A. Broderick, MD; Jesse N. Mills, MD; Lisa Bathish, BA, PMP; Christopher Davis, PMP; and Mohit Khera, MD, MBA, MPH.

About the App

The Peyronie's disease (PD) self-assessment screening app is a free tool designed to help men learn about PD, track penile curvature and facilitate discussions with healthcare providers. It offers access to Sexual Medicine Society of North America educational resources and physician locators, and it allows users to share results with their urologist to support symptom evaluation.

The PD self-assessment app has not been evaluated by any regional or national health authority. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any medical condition, disease or health problem. Men should consult their physicians for medical advice.

All data remains confidential, stored only within the app on the user's device. The app is available in the App Store and Google Play.

About Peyronie's Disease

Peyronie's disease (PD) is a condition in which a buildup of fibrous scar tissue causes a curvature deformity of the penis. This curvature can be bothersome during arousal and intimacy.1 It is estimated that PD can affect as many as 1 in 10 men in the U.S.,2 but diagnosis rates remain low because men with PD may be too uncomfortable to speak up and get help.3

About Endo

Endo is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company boldly transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies. Our passionate team members collaborate to develop and deliver these essential medicines. Together, we are committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

