Endo Launches Authorized Generic Version of Amitiza® (lubiprostone) Capsules in the United States

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today that one of its operating companies, Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Par), has begun shipping the first authorized generic versions of Mallinckrodt's Amitiza® (lubiprostone) 8 mcg and 24 mcg capsules.

"This partnership brings the first Amitiza® generic to patients—giving them a cost-effective alternative," said Jon Holden, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Generics at Endo. "Par is proud to be a reliable, quality supplier that can help bring that choice to patients while expanding our product portfolio."

According to IQVIA™, Amitiza® capsule sales were approximately $427 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020.

Amitiza® is a registered trademark of a Mallinckrodt company.

About Endo

Endo (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from a global team of passionate employees collaborating to bring the best treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Par Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Par Pharmaceutical develops, manufactures and markets safe, innovative and cost-effective generic pharmaceutical and branded injectable products that help improve patient quality of life. Par, among the top leaders in the U.S. generics industry, possesses a portfolio that includes sterile injectables, alternative dosage forms and other differentiated products. Par is advancing a robust development pipeline of potential products. Par Pharmaceutical is an Endo company. Learn more at www.parpharm.com.

