Endo Presents New Data at the American Podiatric Medical Association Annual Meeting

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, Inc. ("Endo") (OTCQX: NDOI) announced today that new data related to collagenase clostridium histolyticum (CCH) and plantar fibromatosis will be presented during the American Podiatric Medical Association's (APMA) annual scientific meeting, The National, taking place August 8-11, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Two presentations cover data from the Phase 2 clinical study of CCH in patients with plantar fibromatosis, and a third presentation shares a retrospective analysis of plantar fibromatosis patients' medical records.

"We're pleased to share new data about plantar fibromatosis with healthcare providers who care for and treat patients with the condition, which can be painful and burdensome," said James P. Tursi, M.D., Executive Vice President, Global Research & Development at Endo. "Encouraged by the clinical study data being presented at APMA, we are advancing our Phase 3 clinical study to explore a potential nonsurgical option in the future."

The results of the Phase 2 plantar fibromatosis study demonstrated a trend in CCH treatment effect over placebo for reducing pain associated with the condition as measured by the Foot Function Index Total Pain subscale score, as well as nominally significant improvements of CCH versus placebo in the investigator assessment of improvement, nodular hardness (durometer), and nodule consistency (firmness by investigator palpation) scales. In addition, the CCH safety profile was consistent with the known CCH safety profile from other clinical studies and indications. Most adverse events were rated as mild to moderate, and there were no reported treatment-related serious adverse events.

The retrospective analysis of 2,273 patient charts demonstrated that patients with plantar fibromatosis appear to suffer from both direct and indirect symptom burdens. Almost two-thirds of patients in the overall cohort reported PFI-specific foot pain with nearly 90% of these describing the pain as moderate or severe. The analysis also reported on current treatment approaches for plantar fibromatosis.

The three new poster presentations are below:

A Phase 2, Double-blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study to Assess Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum vs Placebo in Patients With Plantar Fibromatosis Authors: Joseph Caporusso, DPM; Ira Gottlieb , DPM; Jason Levy , DPM, FACFAS; Saadiq El-Amin , MD; Sara E. Suttle , DPM, FACFAS; James Tursi , MD; Nigel Jones , PharmD; Luis Ortega , MD; Gongfu Zhou, PhD; C. James Anderson , DPM

Characterization of Patients With Plantar Fibromatosis: Examining Baseline Characteristics From a Phase 2 Study of Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum Authors: Joseph Caporusso , DPM; Ira Gottlieb , DPM; Jason Levy , DPM, FACFAS; Saadiq El-Amin , MD; Sara E. Suttle , DPM, FACFAS; James Tursi , MD; Nigel Jones , PharmD; Luis Ortega , MD; Gongfu Zhou, PhD; C. James Anderson , DPM

Clinical Characteristics of Plantar Fibromatosis Derived from Transcription Notes Authors: Jill Davis , David Hurley, Jennifer Black-Shinn , Fernando Otalora , Esteban Masuelli , Eddie Davis



CCH is not approved for use in treating patients with plantar fibromatosis. Endo is currently enrolling patients in the pivotal Phase 3 program.

About Plantar Fibromatosis

Plantar fibromatosis (PFI) or Ledderhose disease is a hyperproliferative fibrous tissue disorder resulting in the formation of nodules along the plantar fascia, the thick connective tissue that supports the arch of the foot, which is often painful. There is no cure for PFI. Symptom management options include custom insoles, topical treatments, over-the-counter pain and anti-inflammatory medications, radiation therapy and steroid injections, and ultimately, surgery may be required to remove the nodules.

