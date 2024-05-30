Endo Provides Select First-Quarter 2024 Financial Results for Endo International plc

MALVERN, Pa., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, Inc. ("Endo" or the "Company"), a newly formed entity that recently acquired (the "Acquisition") substantially all of the assets of Endo International plc ("EIP") as contemplated by EIP's plan of reorganization (the "Plan"), today made select first-quarter 2024 financial results for EIP available to investors. EIP's first-quarter financial results were in-line with its previously provided expectations.

Endo is providing the following historical financial information of EIP because, from Endo's formation through March 31, 2024, it had no operations, business transactions or activities other than those incidental to its formation or taken in contemplation of the Plan (including the Acquisition). Endo had no other assets or liabilities during the periods presented in this release. The following historical financial information of EIP does not give effect to the transactions contemplated by the Plan or the application of fresh start accounting expected to apply to Endo's financial information beginning in the second quarter of 2024.

EIP FIRST-QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,





2024

2023

Change Total Revenues, Net $ 419,507

$ 515,267

(19) % Reported Net Loss $ (154,230)

$ (3,279)

NM Adjusted Net Income (a) $ 131,415

$ 193,328

(32) % Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 146,302

$ 209,030

(30) %

__________ (a) The information presented in the table above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA. Refer to the "Supplemental Financial Information" section below for reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

EIP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total revenues were $420 million in first-quarter 2024, a decrease of 19% compared to $515 million in first-quarter 2023. This decrease was primarily attributable to decreased revenues from the Generic Pharmaceuticals segment.

Reported Net Loss in first-quarter 2024 was $154 million compared to reported Net Loss of $3 million in first-quarter 2023. This change was primarily due to increased expenses related to the Chapter 11 reorganization process and decreased revenues.

Adjusted Net Income in first-quarter 2024 was $131 million compared to $193 million in first-quarter 2023. This change was primarily driven by decreased revenues.

BRANDED PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

First-quarter 2024 Branded Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $201 million compared to $198 million during first-quarter 2023.

Specialty Products revenues increased 4% to $148 million in first-quarter 2024 compared to $142 million in first-quarter 2023. This change was primarily due to an increase in XIAFLEX® revenues, partially offset by a decrease in SUPPRELIN® LA revenues mainly driven by lower volumes. First-quarter 2024 XIAFLEX® revenues were $113 million, an increase of 17% compared to $97 million during first-quarter 2023 driven by increased net selling price and increased volumes.

STERILE INJECTABLES SEGMENT

First-quarter 2024 Sterile Injectables segment revenues were $98 million, a decrease of 3% compared to $101 million during first-quarter 2023. This decrease was primarily attributable to competitive pressure on a number of products and was partially offset by increased VASOSTRICT® and ADRENALIN® revenues driven by higher volumes.

GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

First-quarter 2024 Generic Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $103 million, a decrease of 48% compared to $198 million during first-quarter 2023. This decrease was primarily attributable to competitive pressure on varenicline tablets, the generic version of Chantix®, and dexlansoprazole delayed release capsules, the generic version of Dexilant®, partially offset by increased revenues from lidocaine patch 5%, the generic version of LIDODERM®.

INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

First-quarter 2024 International Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $17 million compared to $18 million during first-quarter 2023.

CASH, CASH FLOW AND OTHER UPDATES

As of March 31, 2024, EIP had approximately $641 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. First-quarter 2024 net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $26 million compared to approximately $62 million net cash provided by operating activities during first-quarter 2023. This change was primarily driven by decreased revenues.

2024 FINANCIAL EXPECTATIONS

Endo is providing financial guidance for the full-year ending December 31, 2024, which guidance includes EIP's financial results prior to the Acquisition. All expectations provided by Endo, which are unchanged from expectations previously provided by EIP, are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially and adversely from such expectations, as further discussed below under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."



Full-Year 2024 ($ in millions)

Total Revenues, Net $1,685 - $1,770 Adjusted EBITDA $615 - $645 Assumptions:

Segment Revenues:

Branded Pharmaceuticals $860 - $905 Sterile Injectables $370 - $390 Generic Pharmaceuticals $395 - $415 International Pharmaceuticals ~$60 Adjusted Gross Margin as a Percentage of Total Revenues, Net ~67% Adjusted Operating Expenses $585 - $605

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

The following table presents Endo International plc's unaudited Total revenues, net for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

Percent

Growth

2024

2023

Branded Pharmaceuticals:









Specialty Products:









XIAFLEX® $ 113,049

$ 96,910

17 % SUPPRELIN® LA 20,135

23,577

(15) % Other Specialty (1) 15,219

21,694

(30) % Total Specialty Products $ 148,403

$ 142,181

4 % Established Products:









PERCOCET® $ 24,544

$ 26,056

(6) % TESTOPEL® 10,491

10,989

(5) % Other Established (2) 17,358

18,347

(5) % Total Established Products $ 52,393

$ 55,392

(5) % Total Branded Pharmaceuticals (3) $ 200,796

$ 197,573

2 % Sterile Injectables:









ADRENALIN® $ 27,367

$ 25,575

7 % VASOSTRICT® 26,953

25,951

4 % Other Sterile Injectables (4) 43,914

49,729

(12) % Total Sterile Injectables (3) $ 98,234

$ 101,255

(3) % Total Generic Pharmaceuticals (5) $ 103,317

$ 198,180

(48) % Total International Pharmaceuticals (6) $ 17,160

$ 18,259

(6) % Total revenues, net $ 419,507

$ 515,267

(19) %

__________ (1) Products included within Other Specialty include AVEED® and NASCOBAL® Nasal Spray. (2) Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, EDEX®. (3) Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any completed quarterly period in 2024 or 2023. (4) No individual product within Other Sterile Injectables has exceeded 5% of consolidated total revenues for the periods presented. (5) The Generic Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of a portfolio of products that are generic versions of branded products, are distributed primarily through the same wholesalers, generally have limited or no intellectual property protection and are sold within the U.S. For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, Dexlansoprazole delayed release capsules (the generic version of Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.'s Dexilant®), which launched in November 2022, made up 5% and 6%, respectively, of consolidated total revenues. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, Lidocaine patch 5% (the generic version of LIDODERM®), made up 7% of consolidated total revenues. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, varenicline tablets (the generic version of Pfizer Inc.'s Chantix®), which launched in September 2021, made up 15% of consolidated total revenues. No other individual product within this segment has exceeded 5% of consolidated total revenues for the periods presented. (6) The International Pharmaceuticals segment, which accounted for less than 5% of consolidated total revenues for each of the periods presented, includes a variety of specialty pharmaceutical products sold outside the U.S., primarily in Canada through EIP's operating company Paladin Labs Inc.

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data of Endo International plc for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 TOTAL REVENUES, NET $ 419,507

$ 515,267 COSTS AND EXPENSES:





Cost of revenues 199,013

232,742 Selling, general and administrative 130,068

150,793 Research and development 25,902

27,703 Acquired in-process research and development 750

— Litigation-related and other contingencies, net —

15,200 Asset impairment charges 304

146 Acquisition-related and integration items, net 621

397 Interest expense, net —

109 Reorganization items, net 203,046

85,352 Other expense (income), net 5,755

(125) (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX $ (145,952)

$ 2,950 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 7,882

5,773 LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (153,834)

$ (2,823) DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX (396)

(456) NET LOSS $ (154,230)

$ (3,279)

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data of Endo International plc at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (in thousands):



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 641,373

$ 777,919 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 250,476

167,702 Accounts receivable 364,081

386,919 Inventories, net 265,985

246,017 Other current assets 106,687

89,944 Total current assets $ 1,628,602

$ 1,668,501 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,321,173

3,468,793 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,949,775

$ 5,137,294 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals $ 492,812

$ 537,736 Other current liabilities 2,736

1,058 Total current liabilities $ 495,548

$ 538,794 OTHER LIABILITIES 105,684

100,192 LIABILITIES SUBJECT TO COMPROMISE 11,103,258

11,095,868 SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT (6,754,715)

(6,597,560) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 4,949,775

$ 5,137,294

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data of Endo International plc for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (154,230)

$ (3,279) Adjustments to reconcile Net loss to Net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 74,527

77,873 Asset impairment charges 304

146 Non-cash reorganization items, net 150,948

— Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds (45,755)

(12,644) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 25,794

$ 62,096 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest $ (16,602)

$ (31,280) Acquisitions, including in-process research and development, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (705)

— Proceeds from sale of business and other assets 1,565

978 Other 5,324

8,938 Net cash used in investing activities $ (10,463)

$ (21,364) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Payments on borrowings, including certain adequate protection payments, net (a) $ (152,343)

$ (144,508) Other (976)

(207) Net cash used in financing activities $ (153,319)

$ (144,715) Effect of foreign exchange rate (784)

394 NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED

CASH EQUIVALENTS $ (138,772)

$ (103,589) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS,

BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,030,621

1,249,241 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS,

END OF PERIOD $ 891,849

$ 1,145,652

__________ (a) Beginning during the third quarter of 2022, Endo International plc became obligated to make certain adequate protection payments as a result of its previously disclosed Chapter 11 proceedings.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides certain financial information of Endo International in this release that are not prescribed by or prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures as supplements to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP when evaluating operating performance and the Company believes that these measures will be used by certain investors to evaluate operating results. The Company believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information about performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding certain items, which may be favorable or unfavorable, as more fully described in the reconciliation tables below.

Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, the Company stresses that these are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income (unlike GAAP net income and its components) may differ from, and may not be comparable to, the calculation of similar measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. However, the Company does not provide reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures, nor does it provide comparable projected GAAP financial measures for such projected non-GAAP financial measures. The Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that could be made for asset impairments, contingent consideration adjustments, legal settlements, gain / loss on extinguishment of debt, adjustments to inventory and other charges reflected in the reconciliation of historic numbers, the amounts of which could be significant.

The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP metrics. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.

Reconciliation of Net Loss (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Net loss (GAAP) $ (154,230)

$ (3,279) Income tax expense 7,882

5,773 Interest expense, net —

109 Depreciation and amortization (1) 74,527

77,873 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (71,821)

$ 80,476 Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review

initiatives (2) 4,961

11,673 Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (3) —

15,200 Certain legal costs (4) 2,069

1,560 Asset impairment charges (5) 304

146 Fair value of contingent consideration (6) 621

397 Share-based compensation (1) —

2,091 Other expense (income), net (7) 5,755

(125) Reorganization items, net (8) 203,046

85,352 Other (9) 971

11,804 Discontinued operations, net of tax (10) 396

456 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (13) $ 146,302

$ 209,030

Reconciliation of Net Loss (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Endo International plc's Net Loss (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Net Loss (GAAP) $ (154,230)

$ (3,279) Non-GAAP adjustments:





Amortization of intangible assets (11) 61,908

65,256 Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review

initiatives (2) 4,961

11,673 Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (3) —

15,200 Certain legal costs (4) 2,069

1,560 Asset impairment charges (5) 304

146 Fair value of contingent consideration (6) 621

397 Reorganization items, net (8) 203,046

85,352 Discontinued operations, net of tax (10) 396

456 Other (9) 4,848

12,089 Tax adjustments (12) 7,492

4,478 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (13) $ 131,415

$ 193,328

Reconciliation of Select Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)

The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of select other income statement data for Endo International between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Cost of

revenues

Gross

profit (a)

Gross margin (a)

Total operating

expenses (b)

Reorganization

items, net

Other expense

(income), net

Income tax

expense Reported (GAAP) $ 199,013

$ 220,494

52.6 %

$ 157,645

$ 203,046

$ 5,755

$ 7,882 Adjustments:

























Amortization of intangible assets (11) (61,908)

61,908





—

—

—

— Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits,

cost reductions and strategic review

initiatives (2) (3,623)

3,623





(1,338)

—

—

— Certain legal costs (4) —

—





(2,069)

—

—

— Asset impairment charges (5) —

—





(304)

—

—

— Fair value of contingent consideration (6) —

—





(621)

—

—

— Reorganization items, net (8) —

—





—

(203,046)

—

— Other (9) (125)

125





(846)

—

(3,877)

— Tax adjustments (12) —

—





—

—

—

(7,492) Non-GAAP (13) $ 133,357

$ 286,150

68.2 %

$ 152,467

$ —

$ 1,878

$ 390



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Cost of

revenues

Gross

profit (a)

Gross

margin (a)

Total operating

expenses (b)

Reorganization items, net

Other expense

(income), net

Income tax expense Reported (GAAP) $ 232,742

$ 282,525

54.8 %

$ 194,239

$ 85,336

$ (125)

$ 5,773 Adjustments:

























Amortization of intangible assets (11) (65,256)

65,256





—

—

—

— Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost

reductions and strategic review initiatives (2) (1,982)

1,982





(9,691)

—

—

— Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (3) —

—





(15,200)

—

—

— Certain legal costs (4) —

—





(1,560)

—

—

— Asset impairment charges (5) —

—





(146)

—

—

— Fair value of contingent consideration (6) —

—





(397)

—

—

— Reorganization items, net (8) —

—





—

(85,352)

—

— Other (9) (653)

653





(11,152)

—

(284)

— Tax adjustments (12) —

—





—

—

—

(4,478) Non-GAAP (13) $ 164,851

$ 350,416

68.0 %

$ 156,093

$ —

$ (409)

$ 1,295

__________ (a) Gross profit is calculated as total revenues less cost of revenues. Gross margin is calculated as gross profit divided by total revenues. Adjusted gross profit is calculated as total revenues less adjusted cost of sales. Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenues. (b) Total operating expenses is calculated as the total of: (i) Selling, general and administrative; (ii) Research and development; (iii) Acquired in-process research and development; (iv) Litigation-related and other contingencies, net; (v) Asset impairment charges; and (vi) Acquisition related and integration items, net.

Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Notes to certain line items included in the reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 are as follows: (1) Depreciation and amortization and Share-based compensation amounts per the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliations do not include amounts reflected in other lines of the reconciliations, including Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives. (2) Adjustments for amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives included the following (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023

Cost of

revenues

Operating expenses

Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses Continuity and separation benefits $ 3,623

$ 1,338

$ 1,124

$ 9,673 Inventory adjustments —

—

267

— Other, including strategic review initiatives —

—

591

18 Total $ 3,623

$ 1,338

$ 1,982

$ 9,691



The amounts in the tables above include adjustments related to previously announced restructuring activities, certain continuity and transitional compensation arrangements, certain other cost reduction initiatives and certain strategic review initiatives. (3) To exclude adjustments to accruals for litigation-related settlement charges. (4) To exclude amounts related to opioid-related legal expenses. (5) Adjustments for asset impairment charges included in the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Property, plant and equipment impairment charges $ 304

$ 146





(6) To exclude the impact of changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities resulting from changes to estimates regarding the timing and amount of the future revenues of the underlying products and changes in other assumptions impacting the probability of incurring, and extent to which Endo International plc could incur, related contingent obligations. (7) To exclude Other expense (income), net per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (8) Amounts relate to the net expense or income recognized during Endo International plc's bankruptcy proceedings required to be presented as Reorganization items, net under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 852, Reorganizations. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, this amount includes approximately $150.5 million of adequate protection payments. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, approximately $142.9 million of adequate protection payments were reflected as a reduction to the carrying value of the related debt instruments. (9) The "Other" row included in the above reconciliation of Net Loss (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) includes the following adjustments:







Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023

Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses

Other

non-operating

expenses

Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses

Other

non-operating

expenses Foreign currency impact related to the re-measurement of

intercompany debt instruments $ —

$ —

$ (2,123)

$ —

$ —

$ 284 Other miscellaneous 125

846

6,000

653

11,152

— Total $ 125

$ 846

$ 3,877

$ 653

$ 11,152

$ 284



The "Other" row included in the above reconciliation of Net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) includes the adjustments in the "Cost of revenues" and "Operating expenses" columns. The adjustments in the other non-operating expenses column are included in the Other expense (income), net row, further explained in footnote 7. (10) To exclude the results of the businesses reported as discontinued operations, net of tax. (11) To exclude amortization expense related to intangible assets. (12) Adjusted income taxes are calculated by tax effecting adjusted pre-tax income and permanent book-tax differences at the applicable effective tax rate that will be determined by reference to statutory tax rates in the relevant jurisdictions in which Endo International plc operates. Adjusted income taxes include current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability. (13) Amounts of Acquired in-process research and development charges included within these non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the table below (in thousands):







Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Acquired in-process research and development charges $ 750

$ —

SEC Review

Endo has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to effectuate its previously announced goal of listing its common stock on a national stock exchange. The registration statement includes a description of Endo's business, financial and other information, some of which is included in this press release. Comments by the SEC on the registration statement may require modification or reformulation of the description of Endo's business. As a result, financial information that Endo presents in the future may differ in presentation or calculation from the information presented herein. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements, claims, estimates, predictions and other information prepared and provided by Endo with respect to the anticipated future performance of Endo and its subsidiaries. Such statements include or are based on "forward looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to financial expectations or guidance and any other statements that refer to expected, estimated or anticipated future results or that do not relate solely to historical facts. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intends," "guidance," "future," "potential" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Endo's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, they involve risks and uncertainties, some of which Endo may not currently be able to predict. Although Endo believes that these forward-looking statements and other information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, readers should not place undue reliance on these or any other forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from current expectations based on a number of factors, including, among other things, the following: the effects of the emergence of EIP's operating assets from the Chapter 11 financial restructuring process, including as it relates to the accounting for the effects of the Plan and the application of fresh start accounting; changes in competitive, market or regulatory conditions; changes in legislation or regulations; the ability to obtain and maintain adequate protection for intellectual property rights; the impacts of competition such as those related to XIAFLEX®; the timing and uncertainty of the results of both the research and development and regulatory processes; health care and cost containment reforms, including government pricing, tax and reimbursement policies; the performance including the approval, introduction and consumer and physician acceptance of current and new products; the ability to develop and expand our product pipeline and to continue to develop the market for XIAFLEX® and other branded or unbranded products; the effectiveness of advertising and other promotional campaigns; and the timely and successful implementation of any strategic priorities. Endo assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

