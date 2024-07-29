Endo Releases Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

MALVERN, Pa., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, Inc. ("Endo") (OTCQX: NDOI) announced today that it released its annual Corporate Responsibility Report, which reflects the progress Endo International plc ("EIP") made in 2023 prior to Endo's acquisition of EIP's assets in April 2024 through EIP's Chapter 11 process, plus the advancement of its corporate responsibility and sustainability strategy over the past five years.

"Our commitment to operating with sustainable and responsible business practices supports Endo's long-term business plan," said Blaise Coleman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Endo. "We remain steadfast in our dedication to operate as a force for good in service of our ambition to boldly transform insights into life-enhancing therapies."

The 2023 report details efforts and progress across four pillars. Here are select 2023 highlights:

Business Practices:

Team members participated in more than six hours of information security training, with 99.8% on-time completion rate in 2023.

More than 99% of team members reported they were aware of how to report ethical concerns or ask questions related to compliance.

Increased the number of LGBTQ-owned suppliers by 200%.

Team:

Overall Recordable Incident Rate was 0.1 per 100 employees (versus an already strong 0.4 in 2022), underscoring the company's safety standards.

16% of team members were promoted to new roles within the company in 2023, thanks in part to established leadership training programs.

More than 800 team members in India volunteered at 21 charities and donated 2,000 volunteer hours, touching the lives of 7,350 people.

Customers:

Team members submitted 1,200 improvement ideas focused on quality, safety, compliance, efficiency, and the environment as part of its Good Catch program.

Convened a Clinical Advisory Board to gain insights and feedback about ways to conduct clinical trials and work with clinical sites.

Donated 402,000 units of medicines to people in 23 countries and continued its partnership with Hand in Hand in India to support the Mobile Health Unit, which has reached almost 170,000 patients since its inception in 2017.

World:

Continued to improve stewardship of water resources, using technologies such as membrane filtration/reverse osmosis to reuse effluents and sanitary waste for plant service and gardening needs.

Increased recycling by 10%, from 713 to 795 tons, the majority of which was plastics and corrugate materials, while also reducing non-recyclable content at sites.

Reduced emissions by 15% by tracking and partnering with international freight carriers.

Read the full report at endo.com.

About Endo

Endo is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company boldly transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies. Our passionate team members collaborate to develop and deliver these essential medicines. Together, we are committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the statements by Mr. Coleman and any statements relating to our long-term business plan and the advancement of our corporate responsibility, sustainability or responsible business strategies or practices. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intends," "guidance," "future," "potential" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect our current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, they involve risks and uncertainties, some of which we may not currently be able to predict. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements and other information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, readers should not place undue reliance on these or any other forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from current expectations based on a number of factors, including, among other things, our ability to successfully implement and execute on our strategies and initiatives, and changes in competitive, market or regulatory conditions. Endo assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional information concerning risk factors, including those referenced above, can be found in press releases issued by Endo and in Endo's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Endo's recently filed Form S-1/A.

