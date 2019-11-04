Endo Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

- Operating Performance Led by Year-over-Year Double-Digit-Percentage Revenue Growth in Sterile Injectables and in Specialty Products Portfolio of Branded Pharmaceuticals -

- Full-Year 2019 Financial Guidance Updated to Narrow Expected Ranges for Revenue, Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations and Adjusted EBITDA -

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported third-quarter 2019 financial results, including:

Revenues of $729 million decreased 2% compared to third-quarter 2018 revenues of $745 million .

decreased 2% compared to third-quarter 2018 revenues of . Branded Pharmaceuticals - Specialty Products revenues increased 18% to $132 million compared to third-quarter 2018 revenues of $112 million .

compared to third-quarter 2018 revenues of . Sterile Injectables revenues increased 11% to $264 million compared to third-quarter 2018 revenues of $237 million .

compared to third-quarter 2018 revenues of . Reported loss from continuing operations of $41 million compared to third-quarter 2018 reported loss from continuing operations of $146 million .

compared to third-quarter 2018 reported loss from continuing operations of . Reported diluted net loss per share from continuing operations of $0.18 compared to third-quarter 2018 reported diluted net loss per share from continuing operations of $0.65 .

compared to third-quarter 2018 reported diluted net loss per share from continuing operations of . Adjusted income from continuing operations of $138 million compared to third-quarter 2018 adjusted income from continuing operations of $165 million .

compared to third-quarter 2018 adjusted income from continuing operations of . Adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations of $0.60 compared to third-quarter 2018 adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations of $0.71 .

compared to third-quarter 2018 adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations of . Adjusted EBITDA of $321 million compared to third-quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $328 million .

"Endo generated strong operating performance in the third quarter, which was led by continued year-over-year double-digit percentage revenue growth in our Sterile Injectables segment and in the Specialty Products portfolio of our Branded Pharmaceuticals segment, including 29% growth in our XIAFLEX® franchise," said Paul Campanelli, President and Chief Executive Officer at Endo. "Additionally, during the quarter, we submitted a Biologics License Application for our CCH for Cellulite product with the FDA and settled the Track 1 opioid litigation cases. We believe that a balanced approach to executing our multi-year strategic plan while being responsive to the current external environment remains appropriate and that we are well-positioned to meet our 2019 financial guidance."

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE















(in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Total Revenues, Net $ 729,426



$ 745,466



(2) %

$ 2,149,564



$ 2,160,689



(1) % Reported Loss from Continuing Operations $ (41,431)



$ (146,071)



(72) %

$ (152,095)



$ (696,288)



(78) % Reported Diluted Weighted Average Shares 226,598



224,132



1 %

225,804



223,829



1 % Reported Diluted Net Loss per Share from Continuing Operations $ (0.18)



$ (0.65)



(72) %

$ (0.67)



$ (3.11)



(78) % Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations $ 138,129



$ 164,845



(16) %

$ 380,617



$ 487,823



(22) % Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares (1) 230,907



232,358



(1) %

231,751



228,195



2 % Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.60



$ 0.71



(15) %

$ 1.64



$ 2.14



(23) %

__________

(1) Reported Diluted Net Loss per Share from continuing operations is computed based on weighted average shares outstanding and, if there is income from continuing operations during the period, the dilutive impact of ordinary share equivalents outstanding during the period. In the case of Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is used in determining whether to include such dilutive impact.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Total revenues were $729 million in third-quarter 2019 compared to $745 million during the same period in 2018. This decrease was primarily attributable to competitive pressures in the Generic Pharmaceuticals segment and the Established Products portfolio of the Branded Pharmaceuticals segment, partially offset by continued strong growth in the Sterile Injectables segment and the Specialty Products portfolio of the Branded Pharmaceuticals segment.

GAAP loss from continuing operations in third-quarter 2019 was $41 million compared to GAAP loss from continuing operations of $146 million during the same period in 2018. This result was primarily attributable to a decrease in asset impairment charges. GAAP diluted net loss per share from continuing operations in third-quarter 2019 was $0.18 compared to GAAP diluted net loss per share from continuing operations of $0.65 in third-quarter 2018.

Adjusted income from continuing operations in third-quarter 2019 was $138 million compared to $165 million in third-quarter 2018. This decrease was primarily attributable to lower adjusted gross margin in the Generic Pharmaceuticals segment due to a decline in revenue and an unfavorable change in product mix. Adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations in third-quarter 2019 was $0.60 compared to $0.71 in third-quarter 2018.

BRANDED PHARMACEUTICALS

Third-quarter 2019 Branded Pharmaceuticals revenues were $217 million compared to $220 million in third-quarter 2018. This decrease was primarily attributable to ongoing generic competition in the Established Products portfolio, offset by continued strong growth in the Specialty Products portfolio.

Specialty Products revenues increased 18% to $132 million in third-quarter 2019 compared to $112 million in third-quarter 2018, primarily driven by the continued strong performance of XIAFLEX®. Sales of XIAFLEX® increased 29% to $83 million compared to $64 million in third-quarter 2018, primarily attributable to demand growth in both the Peyronie's Disease and Dupuytren's Contracture indications driven by continued commercial execution and investment in promotional activities.

During third-quarter 2019, Endo also submitted a Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum (CCH) product for the treatment of cellulite.

STERILE INJECTABLES

Third-quarter 2019 Sterile Injectables revenues were $264 million, an increase of 11% compared to $237 million in third-quarter 2018. This increase reflects the continued strong growth of VASOSTRICT® and ADRENALIN®, as well as strong growth of APLISOL®, reflecting wholesalers' restocking following a temporary supply shortage.

GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS

Third-quarter 2019 Generic Pharmaceuticals revenues were $218 million, a decrease of 15% compared to $258 million in third-quarter 2018. This performance was primarily attributable to increased competitive pressure on certain generic products. Partially offsetting the decrease was the contribution of certain product launches including, among others, colchicine tablets, the authorized generic of Colcrys®. During third-quarter 2019, the Generic Pharmaceuticals segment launched four products.

INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS

Third-quarter 2019 International Pharmaceuticals revenues were $30 million, which was flat versus third-quarter 2018. This quarter benefited from delayed competition which Endo expects to materialize in the near-term.

2019 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Endo is updating its financial guidance for the 12 months ending December 31, 2019, narrowing the expected ranges regarding revenue, adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations, and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company now estimates:

Total revenues to be between $2.86 billion and $2.89 billion compared to previous guidance of $2.76 billion to $2.96 billion ;

and compared to previous guidance of to ; Adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations to be between $2.10 and $2.25 compared to previous guidance of $2.00 to $2.25 ; and

and compared to previous guidance of to ; and Adjusted EBITDA to be between $1.26 billion and $1.30 billion compared to previous guidance of $1.24 billion to $1.34 billion .

The Company's 2019 non-GAAP financial guidance is based on the following assumptions:

Adjusted gross margin of approximately 64.7% to 65.7% compared to previous guidance of 65.0% to 66.0%;

Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue to be approximately 25.0% compared to 24.5% to 25.0%;

Adjusted interest expense of approximately $540 million compared to $550 million to $560 million ;

compared to to ; Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 16.5% compared to 17.5% to 18.5%; and

Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 234 million.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND OTHER UPDATES

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had approximately $1.5 billion in unrestricted cash; debt of $8.4 billion; net debt of approximately $6.9 billion and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.3.

Third-quarter 2019 cash provided by operating activities was $33 million, compared to $22 million of net cash used in operating activities during third-quarter 2018.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

The following table presents Endo's unaudited Total revenues, net for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Percent

Growth

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Percent

Growth

2019

2018



2019

2018

Branded Pharmaceuticals:





















Specialty Products:





















XIAFLEX® $ 82,756



$ 64,214



29 %

$ 226,118



$ 184,855



22 % SUPPRELIN® LA 20,772



20,408



2 %

66,542



60,948



9 % Other Specialty (1) 28,470



27,614



3 %

78,397



69,226



13 % Total Specialty Products $ 131,998



$ 112,236



18 %

$ 371,057



$ 315,029



18 % Established Products:





















PERCOCET® $ 28,561



$ 30,730



(7) %

$ 88,199



$ 93,539



(6) % TESTOPEL® 13,236



15,962



(17) %

40,830



44,976



(9) % Other Established (2) 43,518



61,172



(29) %

129,765



179,428



(28) % Total Established Products $ 85,315



$ 107,864



(21) %

$ 258,794



$ 317,943



(19) % Total Branded Pharmaceuticals (3) $ 217,313



$ 220,100



(1) %

$ 629,851



$ 632,972



— % Sterile Injectables:





















VASOSTRICT® $ 129,691



$ 112,333



15 %

$ 384,854



$ 332,387



16 % ADRENALIN® 40,311



35,460



14 %

133,468



101,858



31 % APLISOL® 28,085



15,992



76 %

55,996



49,064



14 % Ertapenem for injection 21,853



25,798



(15) %

79,619



25,798



NM

Other Sterile Injectables (4) 43,695



47,567



(8) %

124,026



161,740



(23) % Total Sterile Injectables (3) $ 263,635



$ 237,150



11 %

$ 777,963



$ 670,847



16 % Total Generic Pharmaceuticals $ 218,012



$ 257,969



(15) %

$ 654,322



$ 748,445



(13) % Total International Pharmaceuticals $ 30,466



$ 30,247



1 %

$ 87,428



$ 108,425



(19) % Total revenues, net $ 729,426



$ 745,466



(2) %

$ 2,149,564



$ 2,160,689



(1) %

__________

(1) Products included within Other Specialty are NASCOBAL® Nasal Spray and AVEED®. Beginning with our first-quarter 2019 reporting, TESTOPEL®, which was previously included in Other Specialty, has been reclassified and is now included in the Established Products portfolio for all periods presented. (2) Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, LIDODERM®, VOLTAREN® Gel, EDEX®, FORTESTA® Gel and TESTIM®, including the authorized generics of FORTESTA® Gel and TESTIM®. (3) Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category for either the three or nine months ended September 30, 2019 and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any quarterly period in 2019 or 2018. (4) Products included within Other Sterile Injectables include ephedrine sulfate injection and others.

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 TOTAL REVENUES, NET $ 729,426



$ 745,466



$ 2,149,564



$ 2,160,689

COSTS AND EXPENSES:













Cost of revenues 389,165



412,965



1,169,282



1,198,468

Selling, general and administrative 168,329



163,791



471,749



478,615

Research and development 36,519



39,683



96,353



160,431

Litigation-related and other contingencies, net (14,414)



(1,750)



(4,093)



15,370

Asset impairment charges 4,766



142,217



258,652



613,400

Acquisition-related and integration items 16,025



1,288



(26,983)



13,284

Interest expense, net 136,903



131,847



404,387



385,896

Gain on extinguishment of debt —



—



(119,828)



—

Other expense (income), net 16,203



(1,507)



20,408



(33,216)

LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX $ (24,070)



$ (143,068)



$ (120,363)



$ (671,559)

INCOME TAX EXPENSE 17,361



3,003



31,732



24,729

LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (41,431)



$ (146,071)



$ (152,095)



$ (696,288)

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX (37,984)



(27,134)



(51,898)



(43,273)

NET LOSS $ (79,415)



$ (173,205)



$ (203,993)



$ (739,561)

NET LOSS PER SHARE—BASIC:













Continuing operations $ (0.18)



$ (0.65)



$ (0.67)



$ (3.11)

Discontinued operations (0.17)



(0.12)



(0.23)



(0.19)

Basic $ (0.35)



$ (0.77)



$ (0.90)



$ (3.30)

NET LOSS PER SHARE—DILUTED:













Continuing operations $ (0.18)



$ (0.65)



$ (0.67)



$ (3.11)

Discontinued operations (0.17)



(0.12)



(0.23)



(0.19)

Diluted $ (0.35)



$ (0.77)



$ (0.90)



$ (3.30)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:













Basic 226,598



224,132



225,804



223,829

Diluted 226,598



224,132



225,804



223,829



The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (in thousands):



September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,526,250



$ 1,149,113

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 222,491



305,368

Accounts receivable 420,195



470,570

Inventories, net 338,513



322,179

Other current assets 141,686



95,920

Total current assets $ 2,649,135



$ 2,343,150

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 7,185,731



7,789,243

TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,834,866



$ 10,132,393

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals $ 1,612,124



$ 1,914,285

Other current liabilities 55,603



35,811

Total current liabilities $ 1,667,727



$ 1,950,096

LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION, NET 8,364,911



8,224,269

OTHER LIABILITIES 463,705



456,311

SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT (661,477)



(498,283)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 9,834,866



$ 10,132,393



The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands):



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (203,993)



$ (739,561)

Adjustments to reconcile Net loss to Net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 468,409



556,503

Asset impairment charges 258,652



613,400

Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds (403,824)



(233,350)

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 119,244



$ 196,992

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment, excluding capitalized interest $ (47,812)



$ (56,544)

Proceeds from sale of business and other assets, net 4,780



43,753

Other (2,295)



(891)

Net cash used in investing activities $ (45,327)



$ (13,682)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from (payments on) borrowings, net $ 247,897



$ (29,535)

Other (28,333)



(33,273)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 219,564



$ (62,808)

Effect of foreign exchange rate 780



(608)

NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 294,261



$ 119,894

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,476,837



1,311,014

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 1,771,098



$ 1,430,908



SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.

The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net loss (GAAP) $ (79,415)



$ (173,205)



$ (203,993)



$ (739,561)

Income tax expense 17,361



3,003



31,732



24,729

Interest expense, net 136,903



131,847



404,387



385,896

Depreciation and amortization (15) 147,621



176,856



468,409



521,325

EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 222,470



$ 138,501



$ 700,535



$ 192,389

















Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2) $ —



$ 71



$ —



$ 261

Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) 1,672



4,731



4,055



43,027

Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4) —



207



—



2,797

Retention and separation benefits and other restructuring (5) 11,023



3,794



15,172



79,344

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (6) (14,414)



(1,750)



(4,093)



15,370

Asset impairment charges (7) 4,766



142,217



258,652



613,400

Acquisition-related and integration costs (8) —



519



—



1,553

Fair value of contingent consideration (9) 16,025



769



(26,983)



11,731

Gain on extinguishment of debt (10) —



—



(119,828)



—

Share-based compensation 11,576



13,736



48,909



43,722

Other expense (income), net (16) 16,203



(1,507)



20,408



(33,216)

Other adjustments 13,795



(67)



13,882



(775)

Discontinued operations, net of tax (13) 37,984



27,134



51,898



43,273

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 321,100



$ 328,355



$ 962,607



$ 1,012,876



Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of our Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) to our Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (41,431)



$ (146,071)



$ (152,095)



$ (696,288)

Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets (1) 131,932



161,275



417,949



471,662

Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2) —



71



—



261

Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) 1,672



4,731



4,055



43,027

Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4) —



207



—



2,797

Retention and separation benefits and other restructuring (5) 11,023



3,794



15,172



79,344

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (6) (14,414)



(1,750)



(4,093)



15,370

Asset impairment charges (7) 4,766



142,217



258,652



613,400

Acquisition-related and integration costs (8) —



519



—



1,553

Fair value of contingent consideration (9) 16,025



769



(26,983)



11,731

Gain on extinguishment of debt (10) —



—



(119,828)



—

Other (11) 28,634



1,353



30,254



(29,908)

Tax adjustments (12) (78)



(2,270)



(42,466)



(25,126)

Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 138,129



$ 164,845



$ 380,617



$ 487,823



Reconciliation of Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)

The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of various other income statement data between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Total

revenues,

net

Cost of

revenues

Gross

margin

Gross

margin

%

Total

operating

expenses

Operating

expense to

revenue %

Operating

income

from

continuing

operations

Operating

margin %

Other

non-

operating

expense,

net

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

before

income tax

Income

tax

expense

Effective

tax rate

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Discontinued

operations,

net of tax

Net (loss)

income

Diluted

net (loss)

income

per share

from

continuing

operations (14) Reported (GAAP) $ 729,426

$ 389,165

$ 340,261

46.6 %

$ 211,225

29.0 %

$ 129,036

17.7 %

$ 153,106

$ (24,070)

$ 17,361

(72.1)%

$ (41,431)

$ (37,984)

$ (79,415)

$ (0.18) Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (1) -

(131,932)

131,932





-





131,932





-

131,932

-





131,932

-

131,932



Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) -

(542)

542





(1,130)





1,672





-

1,672

-





1,672

-

1,672



Retention and separation benefits and other restructuring (5) -

(1,004)

1,004





(10,019)





11,023





-

11,023

-





11,023

-

11,023



Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (6) -

-

-





14,414





(14,414)





-

(14,414)

-





(14,414)

-

(14,414)



Asset impairment charges (7) -

-

-





(4,766)





4,766





-

4,766

-





4,766

-

4,766



Fair value of contingent consideration (9) -

-

-





(16,025)





16,025





-

16,025

-





16,025

-

16,025



Other (11) -

-

-





(14,053)





14,053





(14,581)

28,634

-





28,634

-

28,634



Tax adjustments (12) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

78





(78)

-

(78)



Exclude discontinued operations, net of tax (13) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

37,984

37,984



After considering items (non-GAAP) $ 729,426

$ 255,687

$ 473,739

64.9 %

$ 179,646

24.6 %

$ 294,093

40.3 %

$ 138,525

$ 155,568

$ 17,439

11.2 %

$ 138,129

$ -

$ 138,129

$ 0.60