Endo Tools Therapeutics Appoints Devon Bream as Chief Executive Officer

Leadership transition positions ETT for its next phase of commercial growth and physician adoption

GOSSELIES, Belgium, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo Tools Therapeutics (ETT), developers of advanced endoscopic medical devices, today announced the appointment of Devon Bream, MPH, FACHE, as Chief Executive Officer.

Bream joins ETT with more than 25 years of executive leadership experience across the medical technology, imaging, and endoscopy sectors. Throughout his career, he has held executive positions with Karl Storz Endoscopy, STERIS Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Fujifilm Medical, Endoluxe, and GE Healthcare. His experience includes global commercial leadership, strategic growth initiatives, successful mergers and acquisitions, and the development of innovative healthcare technologies.

A recognized healthcare leader and innovator, Bream holds multiple U.S. patents related to medical imaging and workflow technologies. He earned a Master of Public Health Management degree from the University of California, Los Angeles and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE). He is also actively involved in mentoring emerging healthcare professionals and advancing collaboration across surgical, interventional, and imaging specialties.

Alexandre Chau will transition to the role of Chief Operating Officer, where he will continue to support the company's growth and operational execution, ensuring leadership continuity as ETT enters its next phase of commercial expansion and innovation. "I want to thank Alexandre Chau for his leadership in advancing ETT to this important point in its evolution," said Denis Gestin, chairman of the board of ETT. Devon Bream added : "His vision and dedication have established a strong foundation for commercial growth, and I look forward to working closely with him in his new role as COO."

With FDA 510(k) clearance secured earlier this year, ETT is actively expanding availability of the endomina EZFuse system across leading centers in the United States, with continued focus on driving physician adoption and building durable clinical experience.

Physician feedback reinforces the value proposition of the EZFuse system, delivering a simple, intuitive solution that enhances procedural efficiency without disrupting established workflows.

"In the coming weeks, we will actively engage GI clinicians, surgeons, surgery centers and hospitals across the U.S. interested in evaluating the new EZFuse firsthand," added Bream. "ETT has developed an innovative platform that addresses important unmet needs in endoscopic procedures. I am excited to work alongside our team, physician partners, and customers as we continue expanding access to minimally invasive solutions for patients worldwide."

About Endo Tools Therapeutics

Located in Gosselies, Belgium, Endo Tools Therapeutics S.A. offers a portfolio of advanced, incisionless and minimally invasive endoscopic medical devices. The company's mission is to expand the range of gastrointestinal procedures that can be performed using standard gastroscopes, improving patient outcomes while reducing procedural burden. In Europe and select Middle East countries, the platform is used for endoscopic gastroplasty procedures for the treatment of obesity, while in the U.S. it is cleared for placement of sutures and approximation of soft tissue in the gastrointestinal tract.