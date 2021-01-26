Endo1 Partners Adds 31 New Practices to Growing Platform In 2020, Strengthening Its Position In The Endodontic Sector

HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo1 Partners (Endo1), the first-ever Endodontic Partnership Organization (EPO), just wrapped up its most successful fiscal year, announcing rapid growth across multiple markets in the U.S.

The Company expanded into six new states in 2020, adding Florida, Pennsylvania, New York, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Virginia to its roster, while strengthening its position in existing markets. In total, Endo1 has formed new partnerships with 31 distinguished endodontic practices and added 53 new endodontists to the platform.

Endo1 provides non-clinical administrative support for its affiliated practices including human resources, information technology, marketing, payroll and accounting services. To support its rapid growth, Endo1 will continue to build out its existing back-office infrastructure to further alleviate administrative burdens and enable dentists to focus on what they do best—providing quality patient care.

Endo1's model is unique. Unlike what happens in other similar organizations, Endo1's endodontist owners retain a considerable amount of equity of their practice. Along with the financial advantages of Endo1's model, owners remain in control of their practice's personal brand, culture, team, and most importantly, have complete clinical autonomy.

Looking ahead to 2021, Endo1 expects to continue its impressive growth trajectory and has agreed to multiple new partnerships with independent endodontic practices in its existing and new markets. Each endodontic practice mirrors Endo1's mission of providing the highest quality clinical care paired with unparalleled patient experiences. These partnerships are expected to close in the near future.

"We are delighted to have earned the trust of our existing and new partner groups – especially during a pandemic year that has challenged so many aspects of the broader dental industry and business operations," said Dr. Daryl Dudum, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Endo1 Partners. "At Endo1, we offer a true partnership for endodontists of all ages and create the perfect opportunity to continue to manage your practice the way you want while receiving the many benefits of a group platform."

"We are committed to providing best-in-class administrative services to our partner groups so that they can focus on what matters most, the delivery of high quality endodontic care to every patient at every visit," said Dr. Matthew Haddad, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Endo1 Partners. "Our greatest strength as an endodontist-run organization is that we have a fundamental understanding of patient care at the practice level. We have built a culture that endodontists are proud to be a part of."

About Endo1 Partners

Endo1 Partners is a leading provider of emergency and essential dental services, focused on high-quality endodontic treatments, with a multi-site, multi-service, scalable platform positioned for growth. Operating across the country, Endo1 Partners provides comprehensive business and operational support services to its endodontic practices. The Company partners with best-in-class endodontists across the country with the goal to greatly reduce their administrative burden, so they can spend more time at the heart of their practice – providing high quality dental care to patients.

