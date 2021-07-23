Endo1 Partners Adds 34 Practices And Expands National Footprint

HOUSTON, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo1 Partners, the fastest-growing Endodontic Partnership Organization (EPO), continues to build on the fiscal success of 2020, today announcing an array of new affiliations that will give the company a strong presence across the nation.

Since January, Endo1 Partners has expanded into seven new states, adding Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. The company formed partnerships with 34 new practices and added 42 new specialists to its network from these states. Given this rapid growth during the first and second quarters, Endo1 Partners expects to exceed its goal of adding 50 new locations to its network in 2021.

Endo1 Partners has experienced impressive growth since the company was established in October 2019 with just six locations and operations in Texas and California. In less than two years, the company has built a nationwide network of best-in-class specialists who are committed to working together to maximize the patient experience. Endo1 Partners now supports more than 70 practices and over 100 specialists in 15 states.

"We are honored to continue earning the trust of new partners across the country. I think this tremendous interest and our sustained growth is a testament to our unique model," said Dr. Daryl Dudum, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Endo1 Partners. "We are truly grounded in doctor and patient satisfaction, and I think that's really resonating with specialists."

Endo1 Partners offers a full suite of business and operational support services that reduce administrative burden, increase efficiency, and fuel growth for partner endodontists. The company was founded and is led by practicing endodontists Dr. Dudum, Dr. Matthew Haddad, Dr. Mark Haddad, and Dr. Darron Rishwain. They teamed up to form the first-of-its-kind EPO after finding that existing dental service organizations did not truly understand the specific needs and challenges of specialists.

"We are seeing a growing number of dental specialists who are weighed down by the burden of running a business and want support for those complex, non-clinical services that often take them away from the practice of dentistry," said Dr. Matthew Haddad, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Endo1 Partners. "Endo1 Partners can provide them with the resources and support they need to streamline, optimize, and improve their practices so they can focus on patient care and achieve their goals."

About Endo1 Partners

Endo1 Partners is a leading provider of emergency and essential dental services, focused on high-quality endodontic treatments, with a multi-site, multi-service, scalable platform positioned for growth. Operating across the country, Endo1 Partners provides comprehensive business and operational support services to its endodontic practices. The company partners with best-in-class endodontists across the country with the goal to greatly reduce their administrative burden, so they can spend more time at the heart of their practice—providing high quality dental care to patients.

For more information, please visit: www.endo1partners.com.

For Further Information Contact:

Meir Schwarzbaum Bridget McNie 305-206-7388 412-953-9114 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Endo1 Partners

Related Links

https://endo1partners.com/

