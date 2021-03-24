Endo1 Partners Secures $115 Million Debt Facilities to Expand Growing Platform

HOUSTON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo1 Partners (Endo1), the first-of-its-kind Endodontic Partnership Organization (EPO), has closed $115 million of debt facilities with Connecticut-based Webster Bank arranging the senior facility. The transactions, which closed on March 24, 2021, will enable Endo1 to accelerate rapid growth in new markets, while strengthening its position in existing markets.

"Securing these debt facilities is another significant milestone in Endo1 Partners' continued advancement and growth," said Dr. Matthew Haddad, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Endo1 Partners. "Not only will this fuel our future growth and help fund more affiliations with new practices, it will also enable us to enhance our infrastructure and suite of offerings."

The closing of the debt facilities comes on the heels of Endo1 Partners' most successful fiscal year. In 2020, the Company formed new partnerships with 31 endodontic practices, added 53 new endodontists to its platform and expanded into six new states, adding Florida, Pennsylvania, New York, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Virginia to its roster.

"We are building off the momentum of 2020. Our goal is to add 50 locations to our network in 2021. This transaction gives us the flexibility and resources to make that happen," said Dr. Daryl Dudum, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Endo1 Partners. "This also enables us to offer even more best-in-class services to our partners and support them in their mission to provide high quality endodontic care to every patient."

Endo1 Partners provides comprehensive knowledge, resources and shared back office support to endodontists across the country. From marketing, recruitment and human resources, to IT, payroll and accounting, Endo1 Partners reduces administrative burden so that partnering endodontists can focus on providing high-quality, compassionate care to patients. The group, which is majority owned and run by four practicing endodontists, also provides specialized training, credentialing, marketing, and cutting-edge equipment.

Endo1 is a leading provider of emergency and essential dental services, focused on high-quality endodontic treatments, with a multi-site, multi-service, scalable platform positioned for growth. Operating across the country, Endo1 Partners provides comprehensive business and operational support services to its endodontic practices. The Company partners with best-in-class endodontists across the country with the goal to greatly reduce their administrative burden, so they can spend more time at the heart of their practice—providing high quality dental care to patients.

