Endo1 Partners Secures a Quarter Of $1 Billion Debt Facility

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo1 Partners and its family of brands today announced securing an additional debt facility to expand its growing platform and support its evolution. The transaction, which closed on September 27 with Webster Bank, brings the total amount of capital raised in the last 12 months to $250 million.

Established in October 2019 with just six locations, Endo1 Partners has significantly consolidated its presence in its core markets and expanded its position in over 15 new markets during its first two years in operation. Today, Endo1 Partners is the largest and fastest-growing group dedicated specifically to supporting dental surgical specialists—partnering with 85 practices and 130 specialists across the country. This rapid growth earned Endo1 Partners a top spot on the Inc. 5000 2021 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

"It's not often that a young company raises a quarter of a billion in funding, so achieving two landmark transactions in just our second full year in operation really demonstrates the strength of Endo1 Partners," said Dr. Matthew Haddad, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Endo1 Partners. "This latest transaction will enable us to scale our platform to welcome new partners and offer even more resources and services to existing partners."

The additional capital will allow Endo1 Partners to continue its impressive growth trajectory, as it evolves from a single dental surgical specialty group into a family of brands that offers business and operational support services to endodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. By the end of 2021, the group expects to exceed its target of partnering with more than 100 new dental surgical specialists, providing the support they need to optimize and enhance their practices so they can focus more on providing quality patient care and achieving their goals.

"Our primary focus has always been patient and doctor satisfaction, and we have found that this approach truly resonates with the specialists we bring on board," said Dr. Daryl Dudum, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Endo1 Partners. "Partners receive all the benefits of joining a larger group of specialists, while maintaining equity and control of their practice, so they can continue to treat patients under their brand and with their existing team."

Endo1 Partners was founded and is led by practicing endodontists Matthew Haddad, DMD; Daryl Dudum, DDS; Mark Haddad, DDS; and Darron Rishwain, DDS. They teamed up to form the first-of-its-kind specialty group after finding that existing groups did not understand the specific needs and challenges of dental surgical specialists. While similar groups often acquire struggling practices for turnarounds, Endo1 Partners only partners with best-in-class dental surgical specialists to build a world-class group that works together to maximize the patient experience.

About Endo1 Partners

Endo1 Partners is a leading provider of emergency and essential specialty surgical dental services, with a multi-site, multi-service, scalable platform positioned for growth. Operating across the country, Endo1 Partners provides comprehensive business and operational support services to its practices. The company partners with best-in-class dental specialists nationally with the goal to greatly reduce their administrative burden, so they can spend more time at the heart of their practice—providing high quality dental care to patients.

