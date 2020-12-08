Endobotics, LLC Wins Patent and Trade Secrets Infringement Lawsuits Against Medrobotics Corporation

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endobotics, LLC ("Endobotics" of the "Company"), a company with significant intellectual property assets and know how announced today that the United States District Court for the District of Delaware and the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts granted two judgments in favor of their lawsuits alleging patent infringement and Defend Trade Secrets Act, Massachusetts trade secret law, breach of contract, unfair competition and state law tort claims for a total award of $191,648,614 from the Medrobotics Corporation. Endobotics filed their initial lawsuit against Medrobotics in early 2019 with additional suits filed in 2020.

Endobotics will continue to take vigorous action to enforce its rights against infringers and to defend its intellectual property and protect the Company's innovations. In addition to the Company's resolute litigation to protect their intellectual property, Endobotics has licensed its technology to two companies and is working to secure licenses from several other entities. The company plans to continue their growth while protecting their patents and pursuing any future violators of its intellectual property to the fullest extent of the law.

About Endobotics, LLC

Founded in 2016, Endobotics possesses some of the most advanced hand-held articulating instrument technology available today. Originally developed and marketed by Cambridge Endoscopic Devices, Inc. as a full line of disposable, hand-held laparoscopic devices that have full 7 degrees of freedom tip articulation, Endobotics now has more than 23 issued patents and patents pending that cover hand-held, robotic and robotic-assisted instruments within the minimally invasive laparoscopic and endoluminal markets.

SOURCE Endobotics, LLC