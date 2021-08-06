Endoca Takes Over Times Square for National CBD Day

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endoca, the leading organic CBD brand, has announced title sponsorship of a Times Square takeover on National CBD Day, presented by Sublime Communications powered by Five Tier, Inc.

Endoca will be showcased on the iconic Times Square billboards at the "crossroads of the world" to celebrate the day and recognize that Endoca's all natural, premium quality CBD products harness the pure power of nature to aid in sleep, muscle recovery and stress. The program will spread to social media channels throughout the day encouraging users to like, comment, and share the brand's vision of providing optimal wellness.

"At Endoca, we believe nature makes the best formulas and our innovative hemp extracts provide powerful, effective and safe CBD products that create synergy and balance in the body," said CEO and Founder Dr. Henry Vicentry. "Our primary goal is to make CBD in all homes throughout the world by 2030. It will have a place in the home just like salt and garlic - and Endoca is the premium brand of choice."

Nicole Enslein, Founder and CEO of Sublime Communications commented: "We are so excited to launch this program for Endoca on National CBD Day. The power of nature and the power of our media platform in partnership with Five Tier will ensure Endoca is on the tips of everybody's tongues as the CBD market continues to expand and the brand campaign evolves over the coming months."

The placements will run on National CBD Day, Sunday, August 8, 2021. People are encouraged to visit endoca.com.

About Endoca

Founded in 2010, Endoca was one of the world's first CBD oil companies to start selling CBD products online, including CBD oils, capsules, and creams. Endoca has a state-of-the-art laboratory, in compliance with pharmaceutical regulations and is regarded as the pioneer in the CBD industry as its products are made with 100% chemical-free ingredients, free from fillers or any hidden extracts. Endoca is dedicated to promoting overall well-being for every individual by unlocking the true power of nature through high-quality products.

About Sublime Communications

Sublime Communications is a certified women-owned and operated full-service marketing and communications agency that has spent decades providing Fortune 500 brands with global reach. The Sublime team of creative marketers has earned multiple industry awards for its impact campaigns that have led to exponential company growth across cross-channel platforms. Leveraging data-driven analytics and insights, Sublime offers a full spectrum of services encompassing brand strategy and positioning, creative development, media buying, digital marketing, web design and development, research, and media/influencer relations.

For more information about Sublime, please visit www.sublimecommunications.com.

Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Five Tier Inc.

Five Tier is the world's leading Connected Media platform providing fast, affordable, comprehensive solutions for clients of all sizes that enable efficient, effective growth.

Five Tier has been featured on CNBC, Bloomberg, CheddarTV and NPR as well as in Forbes, Consumer Reports, and the New York Times. For more information, please visit fivetier.com

Media Contact:

Robben Gold

Director of Communications, Five TIer Inc.

[email protected]

844.282.4376

Michelle Moskowitz

Chief of Staff, Sublime Communications

[email protected]

917.597.0863

SOURCE Sublime Communications; Five Tier, Inc.