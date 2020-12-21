Endocannabinoid Pathway Targeted Drug Demonstrates Proof-of-Concept Efficacy in a Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Mouse Model

8 week old MRL/MpJ-Faslpr/J mice were randomly placed into a dosing group according to the Table below when an animal developed a skin plaque score of 1.

Mice were treated for 10 weeks with either HT-005 alone or HT-005 encapsulated in Z-pods™ or not treated (control) HT-005 Z-Pods™

HT-005 Z-Pods™

Includes a novel topical delivery matrix (Z-Pods™) loaded with an endogenous ligand with suspected immune-modulating action. Z-Pods™ use patented xerogel-derived nanoparticles for sustained and controlled topical delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Partnership

The study was conducted at The Jackson Laboratory

Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth's mission is to develop novel therapies that improve patient quality of life. Hoth has exclusive worldwide rights to the BioLexa Platform.

