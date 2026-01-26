Endocrinologist-Designed AI Nutrition App Launches to Bring Clarity to Eating in the GLP-1 Era

Developed by board-certified endocrinologist Dr. Eiriny Eskander, Caloria delivers physician-backed insights for people managing GLP-1 use, diabetes, PCOS, and menopause.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when millions of people are turning to GLP-1 medications and weight-loss apps without truly understanding how food impacts their bodies, the new Caloria app is entering the market with a fundamentally different approach. Designed by a practicing endocrinologist, Caloria is an AI-powered nutrition optimization app that helps users build real awareness of what they're eating, how it aligns with their metabolism, and why sustainable health requires more than appetite suppression or a number on the scale.

Caloria photo-based nutrition tracker. Snap a photo. See calories and macros instantly.

Founded by Dr. Eiriny Eskander, a double board-certified internal medicine and endocrinology physician, Caloria was born out of Dr. Eskander's firsthand frustration. After years of treating patients with obesity, insulin resistance, PCOS, diabetes, and menopause-related metabolic changes, Dr. Eskander saw the same problem repeatedly: patients were being asked to track their food in ways that were unrealistic, time-consuming, and disconnected from how people actually live.

"Only about 10% of my patients are able to maintain traditional food journaling," says Dr. Eskander. "People are being told to track everything perfectly at a time when their lives are already overwhelming. Caloria was created to turn the light on for nutrition—without shame, obsession, or diet culture."

Unlike conventional calorie-tracking apps, Caloria uses AI-powered photo recognition to make food logging fast and low-friction, eliminating the need for weighing, measuring, or manual data entry. Rather than pushing users toward aggressive weight loss, the app focuses on nutrition awareness, helping individuals understand whether their current intake supports their metabolic health, muscle preservation, blood sugar balance, and long-term resilience.

Caloria is particularly relevant for individuals navigating GLP-1 medications, PCOS, perimenopause and menopause, and other metabolic or hormonal transitions—populations that are often underserved by one-size-fits-all wellness technology. Dr. Eskander emphasizes that weight loss alone is not a sufficient marker of health.

"There's so much more to health than the number on the scale," Dr. Eskander states. "Muscle mass, insulin sensitivity, cholesterol, blood sugar, and long-term metabolic stability all matter. Caloria helps individuals understand where they are right now, which is the first step towards lasting change."

Since its quiet rollout, Caloria has already surpassed 20,000 downloads, with growing engagement from users seeking a smarter, simpler approach to nutrition awareness that is grounded in medical science.

Key Features of Caloria Include:

AI-powered photo-based food recognition for fast, low-friction logging



Nutrition optimization insights designed by a double board-certified endocrinologist



A real-world alternative to time-intensive calorie tracking



Designed to support metabolic health, not diet culture



Built for busy lifestyles with no weighing, measuring, or manual entry required



Particularly effective for users navigating PCOS, menopause, and GLP-1 medications

Future Caloria updates will expand its AI capabilities to include personalized guidance, deeper metabolic context, and coaching features grounded in Dr. Eskander's clinical methodology.

About Dr. Eskander and Caloria

Dr. Eiriny Eskander, MD, is a double board-certified endocrinologist and internal medicine physician with expertise in metabolic health, obesity medicine, PCOS, diabetes, menopause-related hormonal changes, and the clinical use of GLP-1 medications. Trained at Baylor College of Medicine, Cedars-Sinai, and UCLA, Dr. Eskander is known for translating complex endocrine science into practical, real-world guidance.

After seeing firsthand that existing nutrition and weight-loss tools were not built for real life, Dr. Eskander founded Caloria, an AI-powered nutrition awareness app originally created for her own patients. Today, with more than 20,000 downloads, Caloria extends her physician-led, education-first approach to a broader audience—empowering users to understand their nutrition, protect their metabolism, and pursue health in a sustainable way.

To learn more, visit www.GetCaloria. com .

