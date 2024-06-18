Endocrinology Drugs Market size is set to grow by USD 36.83 billion from 2024-2028, increase in incidence of endocrine disorders to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global endocrinology drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 36.83 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.45% during the forecast period. Increase in incidence of endocrine disorders is driving market growth, with a trend towards association between obesity and endocrine disorders. However, patent expiry of major endocrinology drugs poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp., Ascendis Pharma AS, Bayer AG, Beta Cell NV, Biocon Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hanmi Pharm Co. Ltd., Ipsen Pharma, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and VeroScience LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global endocrinology drugs market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Therapy Area (Diabetes drugs, hGH, Thyroid hormone disorders, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, and Online pharmacies), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp., Ascendis Pharma AS, Bayer AG, Beta Cell NV, Biocon Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hanmi Pharm Co. Ltd., Ipsen Pharma, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and VeroScience LLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The obesity epidemic is linked to a rise in endocrine disorders, including diabetes, hypothyroidism, and PCOS. These conditions can cause or result from obesity. Endocrine disorders related to obesity can often be managed through weight loss. Obesity, type-2 diabetes mellitus, and thyroid diseases are common co-occurring conditions. Hypothyroidism is the most frequent causative factor, leading to reduced metabolic efficiency, increased water retention, and decreased lipolysis. Sedentary lifestyles, smoking, and dietary changes contribute to both obesity and endocrine disorders. This association drives the growth of the global endocrinology drugs market.

The endocrinology drugs market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of endocrine disorders such as diabetes, hypothyroidism, and hyperthyroidism. The market is driven by the development of new treatments and therapies, including synthetic hormones and insulin derivatives. Hormone replacement therapies are also gaining popularity for the treatment of menopausal symptoms. Additionally, the use of biologics and peptide-based drugs is on the rise, as they offer more targeted and effective treatments. The market is competitive, with major players investing in research and development to bring innovative products to market. The use of technology, such as telemedicine and digital health solutions, is also transforming the way endocrinology drugs are delivered and administered. Overall, the endocrinology drugs market is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

Market Challenges

Endocrinology drugs, such as PREMPRO and PREMPHASE, have been available since the late 1990s. However, patent expiry for many of these medications, including Lantus and Humalog, has led to the entry of generic alternatives and decreased market share for branded drugs. Manufacturers employ strategies like clustered patents and patent litigations to delay generic entry. Post-patent expiry, biosimilars have improved treatment affordability and accessibility for endocrine disorders, but face payer resistance. Notable drugs with upcoming patent expiry include BYETTA, Victoza, APIDRA, and JANUVIA.

The Endocrinology Drugs Market faces several challenges in the reproduction and discovery of new treatments. These include the complexity of endocrine systems and disorders, the need for personalized medicine, and the high cost of research and development. Additionally, regulatory requirements and ethical considerations add to the challenges. For instance, the discovery of new hormones and their receptors is a complex process. Furthermore, personalized medicine requires a deep understanding of individual patient needs, which can be challenging to achieve. Lastly, the high cost of research and development, coupled with regulatory hurdles, can make bringing new endocrinology drugs to market a lengthy and expensive process.

Segment Overview

This endocrinology drugs market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Therapy Area 1.1 Diabetes drugs

1.2 hGH

1.3 Thyroid hormone disorders

1.4 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Hospital pharmacies

2.2 Retail pharmacies

2.3 Online pharmacies Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Diabetes drugs- The Endocrinology Drugs Market is experiencing steady growth due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and other endocrine disorders. Key players in this market include Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, and Eli Lilly. They offer treatments for diabetes, thyroid disorders, and growth hormone deficiencies. Market expansion is driven by rising demand for effective and affordable medicines. Collaborations and acquisitions are common strategies to enhance product portfolios and gain a competitive edge.

Research Analysis

The Endocrinology Drugs Market encompasses a range of pharmaceutical products designed to treat disorders of the endocrine system. These disorders can include hormonal imbalances resulting from conditions affecting the pancreas, thyroid, parathyroid, adrenals, testes, ovaries, pituitary, and hypothalamus. The market includes drugs that target amines, steroids, peptides, and proteins, playing crucial roles in metabolism, reproduction, and the regulation of various bodily functions. Endocrinologists frequently prescribe medications such as Levothyroxine Sodium Injection for thyroid disorders, Teneligliptin, Pioglitazone, and Metformin for managing Type 2 diabetes. Unhealthy lifestyle characteristics, including work stress and weight gain, can contribute to hormonal imbalances and the need for these medications. Cholesterol levels can also be affected by endocrine disorders, making the development of effective treatments a priority in this market.

Market Research Overview

The Endocrinology Drugs Market encompasses a variety of treatments for disorders related to the endocrine system. These conditions include diabetes, thyroid disorders, pituitary disorders, and hormonal imbalances. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of endocrine disorders and the increasing demand for effective and safe treatments. The market is segmented based on drug classes, such as insulins, oral antidiabetics, thyroid hormones, and growth hormones. The market is also influenced by factors like regulatory policies, technological advancements, and pricing trends. The use of advanced technologies like biosimilars and generic drugs is expected to increase competition in the market. The market is projected to grow significantly in the forecast period due to the increasing burden of endocrine disorders and the development of new and innovative treatments.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Therapy Area

Diabetes Drugs



HGH



Thyroid Hormone Disorders



Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

