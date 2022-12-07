Endocrinology drugs market size to grow by USD 36551.24 Million: Increase in the incidence of endocrine disorders remains key growth driver - Technavio

Dec 07, 2022, 18:30 ET
The global endocrinology drugs market size is set to grow by USD 36551.24 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period.
Endocrinology drugs market - Key Driver and Major Challenge
The increase in the incidence of endocrine disorders is driving the endocrinology drug market growth. The prevalence of endocrine disorders such as diabetes is increasing globally, especially in low and middle-income countries. The incidence of such disorders is high in the aging population. With advances in healthcare technology, the average life expectancy of people has increased considerably across the world. This has resulted in an increase in the aging population worldwide. Thus, the rising incidence of endocrine disorders and the expanding aging population are expected to drive the growth of the global endocrinology drugs market during the forecast period.
The expiring patents of major endocrinology drugs are impeding the endocrinology drug market growth. Endocrinology drugs were available in the market since 1995, and many of the approved drugs available back then are on the verge of expiring. For instance, Lantus, one of the world's most widely prescribed insulin, lost its patent in February 2015. Similarly, NovoLog/NovoRapid's patent expired in 2014. These forthcoming patent expirations paved the way for generic drugs, resulting in the loss of market share by branded drug manufacturers. This is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market over the forecast period.
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges, along with competitive analysis to help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.
Major five endocrinology drugs companies
- Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. - The company offers endocrinology drugs such as Natesto.
- Bayer AG - The company offers endocrinology drugs such as finerenone.
- Beta Cell NV - The company offers endocrinology drugs such as BetaGraft.
- Eli Lilly and Co. - The company offers endocrinology drugs such as Humatrope.
- Endo International Plc - The company offers endocrinology drugs such as fortesta.
Other key vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Ascendis Pharma AS
- Biocon Ltd.
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Hanmi Pharm Co. Ltd.
- Ipsen Pharma
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Novo Nordisk AS
- Diabetes drugs - size and forecast 2022-2027
- HGH - size and forecast 2022-2027
- Thyroid hormone disorders - size and forecast 2022-2027
- Others - size and forecast 2022-2027
- Hospital pharmacies - size and forecast 2022-2027
- Retail pharmacies - size and forecast 2022-2027
- Online pharmacies - size and forecast 2022-2027
- North America - size and forecast 2022-2027
- Europe - size and forecast 2022-2027
- Asia - size and forecast 2022-2027
- Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2022-2027
What are the key data covered in this endocrinology drugs market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the endocrinology drugs market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the endocrinology drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market.
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the endocrinology drugs industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of endocrinology drugs market vendors
- The biosimilars market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 42,227.12 million. The price advantage of biosimilars over biologics is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as market access barriers for biosimilars may impede the market growth.
- The botanical and plant-derived drugs market size is expected to increase by USD 15.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25%. The increase in government initiatives is notably driving the botanical and plant-derived drugs market growth, although factors such as low acceptance among physicians may impede the market growth.
|
Endocrinology Drugs Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
172
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 36551.24 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
6.52
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 45%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp., Ascendis Pharma AS, Bayer AG, Beta Cell NV, Biocon Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hanmi Pharm Co. Ltd., Ipsen Pharma, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and VeroScience LLC
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Share this article