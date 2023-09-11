Endocrinology drugs market to grow by USD 36.55 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 45% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The endocrinology drugs market size is expected to grow by USD 36.55 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 7.82% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by distribution channel (Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, and Online pharmacies), therapy area (diabetes drugs, HGH, thyroid hormone, others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market. The North American market is expected to have a rapid growth momentum due to the aging population, increasing the risk of endocrine disorders. The high prevalence of diabetes, the most common endocrine disorder, is the main revenue driver for the regional market. Furthermore, patient education initiatives by organizations such as the American Diabetes Association and the American Association of Diabetes Educators are also driving market growth in the region. In addition, training programs conducted by the CDC and the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases for healthcare professionals are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Endocrinology Drugs Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Abbott Laboratories, Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp., Ascendis Pharma AS, Bayer AG, Beta Cell NV, Biocon Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hanmi Pharm Co. Ltd., Ipsen Pharma, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and VeroScience LLC

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp.: The company offers endocrinology drugs such as Natesto.

Endocrinology Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the diabetes drugs segment will be significant during the forecast period. The most common non-communicable disease in the world is diabetes. Three major types of diabetes include type-1 diabetes, type-2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes. In particular, due to the increasing incidence of diabetes worldwide, it is expected that the diabetic drugs segment will experience an increase in growth. This indication, which was typically considered a disease with the onset of aging and in obese individuals, is now showing incidence in young and middle-aged people as well as non-obese individuals.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Endocrinology Drugs Market: Driver & Trend:

Increase in incidence of endocrine disorders

Promising pipeline for endocrinology

Research in novel dosage formulations and drug delivery systems

The increase in the incidence of endocrine disorders is the key factor driving the endocrinology drug market growth. The increasing prevalence of endocrine disorders can be attributed to the increasing aging of the world population. Diabetes is the most common endocrine disorder and its prevalence is increasing across the globe, making it a major public health problem. Furthermore, the prevalence of diabetes also has a high economic impact due to the costs involved. Direct diabetes-related costs include hospital costs, costs associated with the purchase of medications and biologics, primary care, and specialist visits. Hence, the increasing prevalence of endocrine disorders and the growing elderly population at high risk of these diseases will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

