Endodontic Devices Market to Top US$ 2.7 Bn Amid Rising Incidence of Dental Caries

Sales of Endodontic Devices in the Dental Clinics to Reach 1.2 Bn by 2032

In the latest report on global endodontic devices market, Fact.MR provides a comprehensive analysis on the latest trends, opportunities, and challenges affecting the sales in the market. The report also highlights the key factors expected to influence the sales of endodontic devices across multiple segments including type, end user and regions.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global endodontic devices market is estimated to reach nearly US$ 1.5 Bn by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2032. According to the study, the overall sales of endodontic devices are projected to exceed US$ 2.7 Bn by 2032.

Growing focus on complete cleansing, decontaminating, and sterilizing the root canal is increasing the need for an alternative to traditional chemo-mechanical therapy. This is likely to spur the sales of advanced endodontic devices.

Additionally, rising incidence of oral diseases such as pulpitis and periapical cysts is improving the demand for advanced dental treatments. This is likely to bolster the growth in the market.

According to the American Association of Endodontics, approximately 15 Mn root canals are performed by dentists every year, with more than 41,000 each day.

Subsequently, consumption of tobacco, alcohol, sweet food & beverages, and smoking is triggering the prevalence of dental caries. This, in turn, will boost the demand for endodontic devices in the coming years.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7188

In addition to this, the integration of computer tomography in the endodontic devices while performing dental surgeries is likely to increase its demand in the dental healthcare sector.

Furthermore, improvements in healthcare infrastructure and continuous research and development (R&D) activities in the medical sector for advanced equipment will influence manufacturers to invest in endodontic devices. This will propel the growth in the market.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 1.4 Bn Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 1.5 Bn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 2.7 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 6.1%

Key Takeaways:

Based on type, the instruments segment is estimated to dominate the market, registering growth at 6% CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of end user, dental clinics segment is projected to reach a valuation of around US$ 1.2 Bn by 2032.

North America is expected to dominate the endodontic devices market owing to the increasing prevalence of dental health issues in the U.S.

is expected to dominate the endodontic devices market owing to the increasing prevalence of dental health issues in the U.S. The U.S. endodontic devices market accounted for 37% of demand share in 2021 and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period

Sales of endodontic devices in the U.K. are projected to increase at 6.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2032

The endodontic devices market in China is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers:

Rising prevalence of oral cancer in the countries such as India is encouraging the government to support and invest in endodontic device. This is projected to boost the sales in the market.

is encouraging the government to support and invest in endodontic device. This is projected to boost the sales in the market. Growing trend of dental tourism in the countries such as India , Thailand , Indonesia , and Mexico is projected to propel the demand for endodontic devices.

Restraints:

Rising side effects such as swelling of the mouth and tooth brittleness due to use of endodontic devices are likely to hamper the growth in the market.

High cost of the endodontic devices and the dental treatments is projected to limit the sales in the market.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Endodontic Devices Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7188

Competitive Landscape:

Leading manufacturers in the global endodontic devices market are investing the research and development activities of endodontic devices in order to expand their business in the healthcare sector.

Key players are also entering into new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Apart from this, the companies are focusing on improving their production techniques to strengthen their global presence.

For instance,

September 2021 : FKG Dentaire SA developed Rooter X3000, which is an addition it's previously developed four FKG presets: XP-endo Treatment, XP-endo Retreatment, R-Motion and RACE EVO. The instructions provided with each file type will save time of the endodontists.

: FKG Dentaire SA developed Rooter X3000, which is an addition it's previously developed four FKG presets: XP-endo Treatment, XP-endo Retreatment, R-Motion and RACE EVO. The instructions provided with each file type will save time of the endodontists. November 2021 : With the new series of Programat furnaces, Ivoclar Vivadent introduced the Internet of Things (IoT) to the field of dentistry. The integration of smart IoT capabilities in the latest press and ceramic furnaces will offer the dental professionals the much needed comfort and reliability.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

COLTENE

Danaher

FKG Dentaire

Ultradent Products Inc

Brasseler Holdings LLC

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Septodont

Dentsply Sirona

DiaDent Group International

Micro-Mega

More Valuable Insights on Endodontic Devices Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a 360-degree view of the historical outlook and forecast data of the global endodontic devices market. It also covers prominent trends influencing the sales of endodontic devices for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The report comprehensively explains the critical factors promoting the growth in the endodontic devices market with detailed segmentation as follows:

By Type:

Instruments

Apex Locators



Endodontic Motors



Endodontic Scalers



Handpieces



Endodontic Lasers



Machine Assisted Obturation Systems



Other Instruments

Endodontic Consumables

Access Preparation



Shaping and Cleaning



Obturation

By End User:

Dental Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Endodontic Devices Market Report

At what rate will global endodontic devices market grow during 2022-2032?

What is the projected market revenue of endodontic devices market during the forecast period?

Who are the key players dominating the endodontic devices market?

Which region is anticipated to lead the global endodontic devices market during 2022-2032?

What is the estimated market size of endodontic devices market in 2022?

Which are the factors restraining the growth in the global endodontic devices market?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Dental Digital X-ray Market: Growing demand to prevent periodontal diseases and maintain oral health and hygiene is anticipated to propel the growth in the market. Besides this, increasing acceptance of cosmetic dentistry is likely to create prolific opportunities for the dental digital X-ray manufacturers.

Dental Radiology Equipment Market: Increasing prevalence of dental ailments such as dental caries, gingivitis, and other periodontal diseases is projected to bolster the demand for dental radiology equipment. Also, surging demand from hospitals, dental clinics and diagnostic centers is spurring the sales in the market.

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market: Rising awareness about oral care is propelling the demand for dental healthcare systems with advanced devices. In addition to this, increasing consumption of tobacco, sweet food & beverages, alcohol and smoking leads to occurrence of dental ailments, aiding the demand for dental diagnostic imaging equipment.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, chemical, and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Fact.MR