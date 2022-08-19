Endodontic Files Market Size to Grow by USD 39.93 million, Brasseler USA and COLTENE Holding AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Endodontic Files Market 2021-2025:Scope

The endodontic files market report covers the following areas:

Endodontic Files Market 2021-2025:Vendor Analysis

The endodontic files market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Brasseler USA, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., EdgeEndo, Envista Holdings Corp., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, J. Morita Corp., Mani Inc., ReDent Nova GmbH and Co. Kg., and Ultradent Products Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Brasseler USA - The company offers endodontic files through DuraBraze, Endosequence, and other product lines.

The company offers endodontic files through DuraBraze, Endosequence, and other product lines. COLTENE Holding AG - The company offers endodontic files under the brand names HYGENIC, PARAPOST, and ROEKO.

The company offers endodontic files under the brand names HYGENIC, PARAPOST, and ROEKO. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - The company offers endodontic files through Lexicon Files, ProTraper Universal, and other product lines.

The company offers endodontic files through Lexicon Files, ProTraper Universal, and other product lines. EdgeEndo - The company offers endodontic files under the brand name EdgeFile X7.

The company offers endodontic files under the brand name EdgeFile X7. Envista Holdings Corp. - The company offers endodontic files through elements IC, Zenflex, and other product lines.

Endodontic Files Market 2021-2025:Segmentation

Product

Stainless Steel Endodontic File: This segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Stainless steel endodontic files are conventional files that are primarily used for shaping during a root canal. It is cheaper than a nickel-titanium endodontic file and is commonly used in developing countries.



Nickel-titanium Endodontic File

Geography

North America : This region will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing dental conditions in the aging population. Moreover, the US and Canada are the key countries for the endodontic files market in North America .

: This region will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing dental conditions in the aging population. Moreover, the US and are the key countries for the endodontic files market in .

Europe



Asia



ROW

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Endodontic Files Market 2021-2025:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist endodontic files market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the endodontic files market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the endodontic files market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of endodontic files market vendors

Related Reports

Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Dental Surgical Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Endodontic Files Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.30% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 39.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, Brazil, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Brasseler USA, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., EdgeEndo, Envista Holdings Corp., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, J. Morita Corp., Mani Inc., ReDent Nova GmbH and Co. Kg., and Ultradent Products Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Stainless steel endodontic file - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Nickel-titanium endodontic file - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Brasseler USA

COLTENE Holding AG

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

EdgeEndo

Envista Holdings Corp.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

J. Morita Corp.

Mani Inc.

ReDent Nova GmbH and Co. Kg.

Ultradent Products Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-endodontic-filesmarket

SOURCE Technavio