Endodontic Files Market Size to Grow by USD 39.93 million, Brasseler USA and COLTENE Holding AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Aug 19, 2022, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing number of dental practitioners in developed and developing countries is driving the endodontic files market growth. However, factors such as high costs associated with dental procedures may challenge the market growth.
The endodontic files market size is expected to grow by USD 39.93 mn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format
Endodontic Files Market 2021-2025:Scope
The endodontic files market report covers the following areas:
- Endodontic Files Market size
- Endodontic Files Market trends
- Endodontic Files Market industry analysis
Endodontic Files Market 2021-2025:Vendor Analysis
The endodontic files market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Brasseler USA, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., EdgeEndo, Envista Holdings Corp., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, J. Morita Corp., Mani Inc., ReDent Nova GmbH and Co. Kg., and Ultradent Products Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
- Brasseler USA - The company offers endodontic files through DuraBraze, Endosequence, and other product lines.
- COLTENE Holding AG - The company offers endodontic files under the brand names HYGENIC, PARAPOST, and ROEKO.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - The company offers endodontic files through Lexicon Files, ProTraper Universal, and other product lines.
- EdgeEndo - The company offers endodontic files under the brand name EdgeFile X7.
- Envista Holdings Corp. - The company offers endodontic files through elements IC, Zenflex, and other product lines.
Endodontic Files Market 2021-2025:Segmentation
- Product
- Stainless Steel Endodontic File: This segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Stainless steel endodontic files are conventional files that are primarily used for shaping during a root canal. It is cheaper than a nickel-titanium endodontic file and is commonly used in developing countries.
- Nickel-titanium Endodontic File
- Geography
- North America: This region will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing dental conditions in the aging population. Moreover, the US and Canada are the key countries for the endodontic files market in North America.
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
Endodontic Files Market 2021-2025:Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist endodontic files market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the endodontic files market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the endodontic files market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of endodontic files market vendors
|
Endodontic Files Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.30%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 39.93 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.19
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, Brazil, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Brasseler USA, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., EdgeEndo, Envista Holdings Corp., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, J. Morita Corp., Mani Inc., ReDent Nova GmbH and Co. Kg., and Ultradent Products Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Health Care Market Reports
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Stainless steel endodontic file - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Nickel-titanium endodontic file - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Brasseler USA
- COLTENE Holding AG
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
- EdgeEndo
- Envista Holdings Corp.
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- J. Morita Corp.
- Mani Inc.
- ReDent Nova GmbH and Co. Kg.
- Ultradent Products Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
