Endodontic Practice Partners Secures $100 Million Debt Facility From Twin Brook Capital Partners

The transaction with Twin Brook Capital Partners and sponsored by RC Capital, raised an additional $100 million of committed debt financing to continue the growth of EPP.

Endodontic Practice Partners (EPP), a Nashville-based specialty partnership organization, announces the securing of an additional debt facility to expand its growing partnership of endodontic practices.

The transaction, which closed on November 2, with Twin Brook Capital Partners ("Twin Brook") and sponsored by RC Capital, raised an additional $100 million of committed debt financing to continue the growth of EPP.

Twin Brook focuses on loans to private equity-owned companies with EBITDA between $3 million and $50 million, with an emphasis on companies with $25 million of EBITDA and below. The firm targets senior financing opportunities up to $400 million with hold sizes across the Twin Brook platform ranging from $25 million up to $150 million. As of October 31, 2022, Twin Brook has issued $26.2 billion in commitments, closed 356 unique platforms, completed 1,212 total transactions, and reviewed over 10,000 deals from over 800 different PE sponsors since inception in the fourth quarter of 2014.

"Securing additional capital at the young stage of our company's existence signifies that we're positioned for an impressive growth trajectory," states Sam Hutcheson, CEO of Endodontic Practice Partners. "An experienced lender in the space, Twin Brook has the ability to work hand-in-hand with us to navigate the wealth of opportunities ahead of us."

Endodontic Practice Partners (EPP) solely focuses on affiliating with endodontic practices in specific market areas, focusing on density in a market to capture the most value for partners in that state. With a 30-year practicing endodontist as a co-founder, EPP was founded on and remains true to its focus on patient and doctor satisfaction. EPP's core values (integrity, innovation, compassion, service, and partnership) guide the company's growth. Partner endodontists receive the administrative support necessary to ignite their success and allow them to re-focus on patient care and living a balanced life.

One of the fastest growing support organizations in the U.S., Endodontic Practice Partners is building a network of private endodontic practices that strive to deliver best-in-class patient experiences. We collaborate with our endodontic partners to provide business support in areas where it will reduce administrative burden to enhance patient care, the patient experience, and drive value for the practices. Our affiliated endodontists maintain their individuality so they continue to treat patients under their brand with the strength of EPP behind them, helping them realize their goals and vision sooner. Learn more on our website: http://www.endopracticepartners.com.

