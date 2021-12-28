Endodontics Devices Market to Record USD 370.83 Mn Growth | Aseptico Inc., Bisco Dental Products Canada Inc., and Brasseler USA as dominant players | Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Endodontics Devices Market Size is expected to increase by USD 370.83 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of over 5%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate, occupying 30% of the global market share. The US is the key market for endodontics devices in North America. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe, Asia, and ROW.

Vendor Insights-

The endodontics devices market is fragmented and is highly competitive. Vendors are focusing on the introduction of new products with high-quality materials, backed with sophisticated technologies to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals. Major players are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, distribution agreements, and expansion into untapped markets. Some vendors are also focusing on launching user-friendly devices to meet the growing expectations of consumers.

Aseptico Inc.: The company offers rotary systems, endodontic handpieces, and endodontic service parts and accessories.

Bisco Dental Products Canada Inc.: The company offers endodontics devices under the brand names SMEAROFF 2-IN-1, CHX-PLUS, EDTA, CHLOR-XTRA, and others.

Brasseler USA: The company offers endodontics devices under the brand names EndoSequence BC Sealer HiFlow, EndoSequence Scout Files, EndoSequence Reciprocating File, and others.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.: The company offers endodontics devices under the brand names WaveOne Gold Reciprocating Files, WaveOne Gold Glider File, ProMark Endodontic Motor Kit, ProTaper Universal Rotary File Shaping, and others.

FINANCIERE ACTEON: The company offers endodontics devices including loosening tips, broken file removal tips, irrigation tips, apical surgery tips, and others.

Regional Market Outlook

The endodontics devices market growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as improved healthcare infrastructure and government-led dental programs for dentists in Canada and the US will be crucial in driving the growth of the endodontics devices market in North America. Also, the increasing number of skilled dental specialists will contribute to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Endodontics Devices Market Driver:

Increase in online product sales:

Technological advances and the growing capabilities of the internet have increased the volume of online sales globally. To tap on this growth potential, vendors in the market are investing heavily in online marketing and promotional activities. This is providing them access to a larger customer base that prefers to purchase through various online platforms such as e-commerce, retail, or directly from the online website of manufacturers. Also, a large pool of end-users such as dentists from small clinics considers purchasing endodontics devices through online platforms. All these factors are supporting the growth of the market.

Endodontics Devices Market Trend:

Increasing adoption of product bundling strategies:

Some vendors are adopting product bundling strategy by offering a combination of two or products or services. For instance, FKG Dentaire offers Cavity Access Kit. The product includes five endodontic burs that can be used for cavity access. Similarly, Brasseler USA offers K0058 EndoSequence Hand Instrument Kit. It includes a mirror handle, forceps, probe, excavator, spreader, and cover. The introduction of such products is helping end-users such as dentists to have all the related products in one box. This growing trend will positively influence the market growth during the forecast period.

