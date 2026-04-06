Endodontist Dr. Brenda Richardson of Towson, MD to Swim 3 Miles in Swim Across America Cancer Research Event

TOWSON, Md., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Brenda K. Richardson of Towson Endodontics has announced that she will participate in the upcoming Swim Across America event this September, where she plans to swim approximately three miles as part of the "Wild West Wave Riders" team to support cancer research. Swim Across America is a national nonprofit organization that hosts open-water and pool swim events across the country to fund innovative cancer research, clinical trials, and patient programs.

"Participating in Swim Across America is a meaningful opportunity to support research that is helping advance cancer treatment and patient care," said Dr. Richardson. "I'm grateful to be part of a team working together to raise funds for a cause that impacts so many families."

Dr. Richardson has served patients throughout the Baltimore region for more than three decades as a specialist in endodontics, the branch of dentistry focused on diagnosing and treating conditions affecting the dental pulp and root canals. Her practice, Towson Endodontics, focuses exclusively on endodontic care and uses modern diagnostic tools and treatment techniques designed to help preserve natural teeth.

In addition to her community involvement, Dr. Richardson has recently received recognition from regional publications for her work in endodontics. She was again selected as a "Top Dentist" by Baltimore Magazine, an honor based on peer nominations from dental professionals, and was also recognized by Baltimore Style Magazine as one of the top endodontists in Maryland.

Dr. Richardson earned her dental degree from the University of Maryland School of Dentistry and completed her specialty training in endodontics in 1991. She has remained active in organized dentistry and previously served as Vice President of the Maryland Dental Association and President of the Baltimore County Dental Association.

Towson Endodontic Associates provides specialized endodontic care focused on diagnosing and treating conditions affecting the dental pulp and root canal system. Services offered by the practice include:

Root canal therapy

Root canal retreatment

Endodontic surgery (apicoectomy)

Diagnosis and treatment of dental pain

Treatment of cracked teeth

Traumatic dental injury treatment

About Towson Endodontic Associates

Towson Endodontic Associates provides specialty dental care focused on diagnosing and treating conditions affecting the dental pulp and root canal system. Led by Dr. Brenda K. Richardson, the practice serves patients and referring dentists throughout Towson and the greater Baltimore region. Towson Endodontic Associates is located at 515 E Joppa Rd, Suite 106, Towson, MD 21286. More information about the practice is available at https://www.towsonendoassociates.com, or by calling 410-321-5700 to learn more about the endodontic services offered by Towson Endodontic Associates.

SOURCE Towson Endodontics