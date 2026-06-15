Endodontists Dr. Vivian Graham and Dr. Tara Mahpour Recognized as 2026 Top New Jersey Dentists by New Jersey Monthly Magazine

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Micro Endodontics today announced that Dr. Vivian Graham and Dr. Tara Mahpour have been recognized as 2026 Top New Jersey Dentists by New Jersey Monthly magazine.

The recognition reflects the doctors' commitment to clinical excellence, compassionate patient care, and advanced endodontic treatment for patients throughout Northern and Central New Jersey.

Dr. Graham's 2026 recognition marks her 14th consecutive year receiving this honor. As the founder and lead doctor at Modern Micro Endodontics, Dr. Graham has built a multi-location endodontic practice focused on helping patients relieve dental pain, preserve natural teeth, and feel comfortable throughout treatment.

Dr. Mahpour's 2026 recognition marks her first year being named a Top New Jersey Dentist by New Jersey Monthly. Her inclusion reflects her dedication to patient-centered endodontic care and her specialized training in diagnosing and treating complex tooth pain, infection, and dental trauma.

Dr. Graham earned her Doctorate of Dental Surgery degree from Baltimore College of Dental Surgery in 2005. She then completed a General Practice Residency at New York Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn and an Endodontic Residency at the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey.

Dr. Graham remains committed to staying current with the latest techniques and technology in endodontics. She is a member of the American Dental Association, American Association of Endodontists, New Jersey Association of Endodontists, and Hudson County Dental Society.

"It is an honor to be recognized by New Jersey Monthly, especially for the 14th consecutive year," said Dr. Vivian Graham. "This recognition is meaningful because it reflects the trust of colleagues and the dedication of our entire team at Modern Micro Endodontics. Our goal is always to provide thoughtful, precise, and compassionate endodontic care."

Dr. Mahpour received her Doctorate in Dental Medicine from Rutgers School of Dental Medicine in 2018. During her time at Rutgers, she was inducted into the Gamma Pi Delta Prosthodontic Honors Society and the Omicron Kappa Upsilon Dean's List.

Dr. Mahpour completed a General Practice Residency at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, with specific attention to endodontics. She later completed a post-doctoral Endodontics Residency at Rutgers School of Dental Medicine, where her clinical research focused on apicoectomies, healing rates, and prognostic factors related to healing outcomes.

"I am very grateful to be recognized as a Top New Jersey Dentist," said Dr. Tara Mahpour. "Endodontics gives us the opportunity to help patients who are often in pain or anxious about treatment, and it is incredibly rewarding to help them feel better while preserving their natural teeth."

Modern Micro Endodontics provides comprehensive endodontic care for patients across New Jersey, with services focused on relieving dental pain, treating infection, and saving natural teeth whenever possible.

Services provided by Modern Micro Endodontics include:

Root canal therapy

Non-surgical endodontics

Surgical endodontics

Apicoectomy

Treatment for cracked teeth

Treatment for traumatic dental injuries

Emergency endodontic treatment

Treatment for dental abscesses

Internal bleaching for discolored teeth

Advanced dental technology, including dental microscopes, CBCT imaging, and laser technology

About Modern Micro Endodontics

Modern Micro Endodontics is a comprehensive endodontic practice serving patients across Northern and Central New Jersey. The practice provides advanced endodontic treatment in a comfortable, patient-focused environment, with office locations in Florham Park, Jersey City, Hoboken, Millburn, Cedar Grove, North Plainfield, Parsippany, and Bayonne.

Modern Micro Endodontics works closely with referring dentists and patients to diagnose and treat tooth pain, dental infection, cracked teeth, traumatic dental injuries, and other endodontic concerns. The practice emphasizes advanced technology, precision treatment, and compassionate care designed to help patients preserve their natural teeth.

Prospective patients and referring dental offices may contact Modern Micro Endodontics or visit https://www.jcendo.com/ to learn more or request an appointment.

Florham Park:

256 Columbia Turnpike, Suite 205 South Tower

Florham Park, NJ 07932

973-765-0011

Jersey City:

255 Newark Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07302

201-369-9080

Hoboken:

901 Washington Street

Hoboken, NJ 07030

201-386-9080

Millburn:

187 Millburn Ave Suite 7

Millburn, NJ 07041

973-258-9535

Cedar Grove:

900 Pompton Ave Ste B1

Cedar Grove, NJ 07009

973-655-9080

North Plainfield:

339 Somerset St

North Plainfield, NJ 07060

908-650-7200

Parsippany:

245 Baldwin Rd STE 207

Parsippany, NJ 07054

973-335-3700

Bayonne:

356 Broadway

Bayonne, NJ 07002

201-854-1356

SOURCE Modern Micro Endodontics