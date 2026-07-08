Endodontists Dr. Luke Lim and Dr. Anthe Nikolaidis Join Modern Micro Endodontics in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Micro Endodontics is pleased to announce that Dr. Luke Lim, DDS, MS, and Dr. Anthe Nikolaidis, DMD, have joined the practice's growing team of endodontic specialists. The additions allow the practice to strength its ability to serve patients across eight locations in Northern and Central New Jersey.

Dr. Luke Lim Dr. Anthe Nikolaidis

Dr. Lim brings a diverse educational background and advanced specialty training to Modern Micro Endodontics. He earned his Bachelor of Science from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, and a Master of Science from Boston University before completing his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at NYU College of Dentistry. Dr. Lim then completed a General Practice Residency at Woodhull Medical Center (NYC Health + Hospitals) in Brooklyn, where he was named Resident of the Year. He went on to pursue specialty training in endodontics at Rutgers School of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Lim is a board-eligible candidate of the American Board of Endodontics and has been involved in multiple research projects. He has presented at the annual session of the American Association of Endodontists on volumetric analysis of cone beam computed tomography imaging of periradicular cysts and granulomas. Outside the clinic, Dr. Lim participates in international dental outreach missions to provide essential care to underserved communities. He is fluent in both English and Korean.

"I'm thrilled to be part of the Modern Micro Endodontics team," says Dr. Luke Lim, DDS, MS. "The practice's commitment to patient comfort and advanced technology aligns perfectly with my approach to care. I look forward to serving patients across Northern New Jersey and helping them preserve their natural teeth."

Dr. Nikolaidis is a New Jersey native who brings a strong foundation in both general dentistry and endodontic specialty care. She earned her bachelor's degree in Biology and Anthropology from Fordham University in the Bronx, New York, before obtaining her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Rutgers School of Dental Medicine. She then completed a two-year combined General Practice Residency and Endodontic Fellowship at Montefiore Medical Center.

Following her advanced training, Dr. Nikolaidis practiced general dentistry in New Jersey for one year, further refining her clinical skills before pursuing specialty training in endodontics at Stony Brook University School of Dental Medicine. She is an active member of the American Association of Endodontists and the American Dental Association.

"Joining Modern Micro Endodontics is an exciting opportunity to provide specialized endodontic care in the community where I grew up," says Dr. Anthe Nikolaidis, DMD. "I'm dedicated to making every patient feel comfortable and confident throughout their treatment."

Modern Micro Endodontics, led by Dr. Vivian Graham, DDS, is a comprehensive endodontic practice serving patients across Northern and Central New Jersey. Dr. Graham earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Baltimore College of Dental Surgery and completed both a General Practice Residency at New York Methodist Hospital and an Endodontic Residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. She has been recognized as a New Jersey Monthly Top Dentist for 14 consecutive years and was named one of Benco's Incisal Edge 40 Under 40.

The practice is committed to combining advanced technology with compassionate patient care. All treatments are performed using dental microscopes for enhanced precision, and the practice utilizes CBCT (Cone Beam Computed Tomography) scanners and EdgePRO dental lasers at each of its locations. The team takes a collaborative approach with a network of referring dentists throughout the region to ensure continuity of care.

Modern Micro Endodontics provides a comprehensive range of endodontic services, including:

Non-Surgical Endodontics

Root Canal Therapy

Surgical Endodontics (Apicoectomy)

Cracked Teeth Treatment

Traumatic Dental Injuries

Facial Esthetics

Emergency Treatment

About Modern Micro Endodontics

Modern Micro Endodontics is dedicated to providing expert endodontic care with a focus on patient comfort and preserving natural teeth. The practice serves patients at eight convenient locations across Northern and Central New Jersey. Prospective patients can learn more about Modern Micro Endodontics by visiting https://www.jcendo.com or by contacting one of the following locations:

Jersey City: 255 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302, 201-369-9080

Florham Park: 256 Columbia Turnpike, Suite 205 South Tower, Florham Park, NJ 07932, 973-765-0011

Hoboken: 901 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030, 201-386-9080

Millburn: 187 Millburn Ave, Suite 7, Millburn, NJ 07041, 973-258-9535

Cedar Grove: 900 Pompton Ave, Ste B1, Cedar Grove, NJ 07009, 973-655-9080

North Plainfield: 339 Somerset St, North Plainfield, NJ 07060, 908-650-7200

Parsippany: 245 Baldwin Rd, STE 207, Parsippany, NJ 07054, 973-335-3700

Bayonne: 356 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002, 201-854-1356

SOURCE Modern Micro Endodontics