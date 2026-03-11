Modern Micro Endodontics Opens New Parsippany, NJ Location to Expand Access to Advanced Endodontic Care

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Micro Endodontics is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office location in Parsippany, New Jersey. This expansion reflects the practice's continued commitment to providing advanced, patient-focused endodontic care to communities throughout Northern New Jersey.

Modern Micro Endodontics is a multi-location specialty practice dedicated exclusively to endodontic treatment, including root canal therapy and the management of complex dental conditions. Known for combining cutting-edge technology with compassionate care, the practice focuses on preserving natural teeth while prioritizing patient comfort and clinical precision.

With offices throughout New Jersey, Modern Micro Endodontics has built a reputation as a trusted referral partner for general dentists and specialists alike. The practice utilizes advanced diagnostic and treatment tools, including dental microscopes and 3D imaging, to deliver predictable, high-quality outcomes in both routine and complex endodontic cases.

"We are excited to bring Modern Micro Endodontics to Parsippany and continue expanding access to specialized endodontic care," said Dr. Vivian Graham. "This new location allows us to better serve patients and referring dentists in the area while maintaining the same high standards of technology, precision, and compassionate care that define our practice."

Modern Micro Endodontics provides a comprehensive range of endodontic procedures and services, including:

Root canal therapy

Endodontic retreatment

Surgical endodontics (apicoectomy)

Treatment of cracked or fractured teeth

Traumatic dental injury care

Emergency endodontic services

Advanced diagnostic imaging using CBCT technology

About Modern Micro Endodontics

Modern Micro Endodontics is a leading New Jersey endodontic specialty practice dedicated to delivering advanced, patient-centered care using state-of-the-art technology. The practice focuses exclusively on endodontics, offering precise diagnosis and treatment designed to relieve pain, preserve natural teeth, and support long-term oral health. Modern Micro Endodontics welcomes referrals and patients seeking specialized endodontic care at its Parsippany location, located at 245 Baldwin Rd, Suite 207, Parsippany, NJ 07054, and can be reached at 973-335-3700 or online at https://www.jcendo.com.

Additional Modern Micro Endodontics locations include:

Florham Park:

256 Columbia Turnpike, Suite 205 South Tower

Florham Park, NJ 07932

973-765-0011

Jersey City:

255 Newark Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07302

201-369-9080

Hoboken:

901 Washington Street

Hoboken, NJ 07030

201-386-9080

Millburn:

187 Millburn Ave, Suite 7

Millburn, NJ 07041

973-258-9535

Cedar Grove:

900 Pompton Ave, Suite B1

Cedar Grove, NJ 07009

973-655-9080

North Plainfield:

339 Somerset St

North Plainfield, NJ 07060

908-650-7200

Bayonne:

356 Broadway

Bayonne, NJ 07002

201-854-1356

SOURCE Modern Micro Endodontics