Endogenex™ Announces Presentation of First Human Clinical Experience

Clinical experience from the REGENT-1 and EMINENT Clinical Studies will be presented at DDW in Chicago

MINNEAPOLIS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Endogenex, Inc., a clinical stage medical device company, announced presentations of early clinical experience using its ReCET™ System in three oral presentations at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) from May 6 – 9, 2023 in Chicago, IL.

The REGENT-1 Study abstract (abstract #46) titled "Duodenal Mucosal Regeneration Induced by Endoscopic Pulsed Electric Field Treatment Improves Glycemic Controls in Patient with Type II Diabetes – Interim Results from First-in-Human Study" will be presented on Saturday, May 6th by Dr. Adrian Sartoretto from The BMI Clinic, North South Wales, Australia.

On Tuesday, May 9th, a video presentation "Endoscopic Re-Cellularization Via Electroporation Therapy (ReCET)" (abstract #1108) will be presented by Dr. Khushboo Gala from Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN and an oral presentation of "Re-Cellularization via Electroporation Therapy (ReCET) Combined with GLP-1 RA to Replace Insulin Therapy in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes – 6 Month Results of the EMINENT Study" (abstract #1272) will be presented by Dr. Celine B.E. Busch from Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands.

"We are excited to share the first clinical experience for the ReCET System with the scientific and medical community at this year's Digestive Disease Week" said Stacey Pugh, Endogenex CEO. "We have collaborated with top tier institutions globally to evaluate the ReCET Therapy in the REGENT-1 and EMINENT studies and are pleased to share these initial outcomes with the broader clinical community."

About DDW

Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) is the most prestigious meeting in the world for Gastrointestinal (GI) professionals with leaders in gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy, and gastrointestinal surgery. DDW brings together over 10,000 physicians, researchers, and industry professionals from around the globe showcasing over 3,000 abstracts and lectures on the latest advancement in GI research and technology. More information available at www.ddw.org

The ReCET Procedure:

ReCET is a novel, endoscopic, outpatient procedure that targets the underlying cellular abnormalities in the duodenum that contribute to the development and progression of Type 2 Diabetes.

Through the application of highly controlled, non-thermal pulsed electric fields, the ReCET Procedure is designed to initiate the body's natural regenerative process to restore proper cellular signaling from the duodenum and improve metabolic function, including better control of blood glucose levels.

The ReCET Procedure is currently being evaluated globally in pre-commercialization clinical trials for improving glycemic control in individuals with Type 2 Diabetes. The ReCET Procedure has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA for treatment of Type 2 Diabetes in adult patients inadequately controlled by glucose lowering medications.

About Endogenex:

Endogenex is a privately held, clinical stage company headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Endogenex was founded, in partnership with Mayo Clinic, to develop therapies to improve outcomes for people living with Type 2 Diabetes. Endogenex's focus is centered on the principle that effective treatment for Type 2 Diabetes can extend beyond pharmaceutical options, correct metabolic function and help people regain control of their blood glucose levels.

For more information, please visit our website at www.endogenex.com or www.twitter.com/endogenex

